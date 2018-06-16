Missing Indonesian Woman Found In Belly Of 27ft Python That Swallowed Her Alive

The mum-of-two was pulled from the snake’s insides in Southeast Sulawesi, Indonesia, after she went missing on Thursday.

The victim, named as Wa Tiba, was last seen at about 6.45pm when she went out to tend to the family garden.H0rrifying pictures show her body being cut out of the snake after her kids found her sandals, machete and torch around 30 metres from a patch of bushes that appeared ruffled.

Her sons then saw an enormous python lounged on the ground barely able to move – it had swallowed the 54-year-old housewife head first.

Neighbour Ayu Kartika said: ”Everybody was crying, everybody was shocked. The poor woman. This is like a horror movie. People are terrified.

“We are scared to go outside. We can only pray for a safety.”

Cops were called and by 9am on Friday hundreds of villagers had gathered round the patch of grass in the remote Mabolu Village in the Lohia Regency of Muna province.

The snake’s skin was sliced open to reveal the slime-covered corpse of the housewife – she was still wearing her brown leggings and dark red top.

The knife she had gone out with the previous evening was found on the floor – suggesting she had dropped it after being set upon by the killer python.

Police superintendent Agung Ramos from the Muna district Indonesian National Police said Wa Tiba had went out to check her garden the previous evening and never returned.

He said: ”Children and residents had been looking for Wa after she did not return home.

“Some items belonging to victim, sandals, machete, and flashlights, were found but the victim was not there.

”The family then reported this to the police and the search reached its conclusion at 9am. Residents found a python that looked like it was unable to move.

“Residents then suspected the snake swallowed Wa Tiba.

”People took the snake into the village and started splitting the snake.

“The suspicions were true and there was a body in tact inside the snake. Unfortunately the victim was lifeless.”

Wa Tiba had a traditional burial ceremony later that afternoon in keeping with traditional religious customs.

