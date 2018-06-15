Oil Tank Farms For Sale In Lagos

Tank farm Location : apapa, Lagos..

Description : 5 tank with capacity 1,300metric tons, 1 tank of 1.5m litres, 3 loading gantry, offices and laboratory on 1.2acres of land

Tittle :NRC LEASE HOLD

Price: N4.5b…….

(2)…Location :apapa, Lagos

Description :6 massive tank of total capacity 30,000mt with 4 loading gantry, office and a lab on 2.5 acres of land

Tittle :C of O

Tittle :N13b

(3)….Location: Apapa, Lagos

Description :10 tanks of 40mt, 6 loading gantry, office and laboratory on 3.2acre of land with betty of 14.3metres

Tittle : C of O

Price: N15b

(4)….Location : satellite town, Lagos

Description : 3 tanks of total of capacity of 36,000mt, 6 loading gantry, office and lab on 2.9 acres of land with a jetty of about 8.5metres

Tittle : C of O

Price; N17b…private chat me on Whatsapp : 08037191728. Pls note it can be lease as well

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)