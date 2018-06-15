NCC urges GSM Subscribers to Use 622 Toll-free-line for Complaints

Nigerian Communication Commissions (NCC) has urged customers of telecommunication operators to lodge their complaints of unsatisfactory services through its 622 Toll-Free-Line.

Prof. Umar Danbatta, executive vice chairman of the commission, said this at the 95th Edition of Consumers Outreach Programme in Dutse last week.Danbatta, who was represented by Felicia Onwuegbuchulam, director, Consumers Affairs Bureau of the commission, said that the commission was disturbed with the various complaints from customers.

The complaints include unsolicited text messages and calls, failure/refusal to roll over unused data services at the expiration of data bundled by service providers.

Others are automatic renewal of data services upon expiration and activation, subscription to data and Value Added Services without the consent of subscribers.

He said: “It is in response to these complaints that the commission as a proactive institution has taken appropriate steps to address the issues raised.’’

The NCC boss, said that the commission had issued directive to service providers to desist from forceful subscription of data services and VAS unless they got the consent of the customers.

He said: “It is on this note that we develop 622 Toll-Free-Line for customers to lodges any unresolved complaints to us between them and their providers.’’

He said that failure to comply with the directive by any telecom provider would attract penalties by the commission.

He said: “This is because we believe that a consumer is a king and as such he needs some basic rights and privileges like the right to be heard, right to be educated, right to choose, right to redress as well as right to safety.”

