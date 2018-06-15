How to Download Facebook Videos on Your PC using Fbdown Chrome Extension or Fbdown Website is the most easiest way to download Facebook videos on PC.Chrome Extensions are not big in size, they are about kilobytes but could result to megabytes not exceeding 3mb. This is better than you downloading an app worth hundreds of megabytes or gigabytes just to download Facebook videos on PC.

Today I decided to bring up this topic because people upload some extremely intresting video on facebook which we would love to download on our PC and watch later. Unfortunately, facebook does not allow us to download Facebook videos on PC.

I’ll now run you through the steps you to download Facebook videos to your PC or Save videos from Facebook to your PC.

How To Download FaceBook Videos on Your PC

The easiest way to download FB videos on your PC is using the Fbdown extension or Website. I will tell you the step by step process to download videos using either the extension or website.

How to download FB Videos on Your PC using fbdown Website

1. Firstly, while on Facebook, locate the video you want to download in your PC and right click on the video.

2. Now copy the URL of that Facebook video.

3. Open Fbdown.net in the new window and paste the URL.

4. Now you will be asked to select the video quality for the video you want to download.

5. Just select the Video as Normal or HD and click on the Download button.

That’s just How to download Facebook Videos on Your PC using fbdown Website.

How to download Facebook videos using Fbdown Chrome extension

1. First, install the Fbdown chrome extensionon your Google Chrome browser.

2. Using Google chrome, Go to the facebook video you want to download.

3. On the top right corner of your browser you will see fbdown extension icon, just click on that and select the video from the list.

That’s How to download Facebook videos using Fbdown Chrome extension.

How to download Facebook video on your android phone Click Here

