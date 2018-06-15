European Stock Markets Rise at Open

Europe’s main stock markets rose slightly at the start of trading on Friday, with London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.1 percent at 7,768.96 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX 30 climbed 0.1 percent to 13,115.85 points and the Paris CAC 40 gained 0.3 percent to 5,542.82, compared with the closing levels on Thursday.

European stock markets had rallied on Thursday, with the euro sliding versus the dollar after the European Central Bank sketched out a longer-than-expected timeframe for hiking eurozone interest rates.The euro continued to fall on Friday, trading at $1.1556, down from $1.1580 late in New York on Thursday.

