Dredging Companies Needed for Urgent Contract

A firm is looking for a dredging company that can produce 6000 cubics per day at the rate of #1000 per cubic.There’s an urgent contract for 500,000 cubic of sand & any interested company must be ready to deploy dredger to the site @ Ibeju Lekki Lagos,Nigeria.

Interested dredging companies should reach Mr.Ojo via this email address : Cashkom@gmail.com The opportunity opens from now till 22nd of June,2018.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)