See How to Get 9Mobile Free 2GB Data

9mobile has partnered with Tecno Mobile to launch TECNO F2. As a result, you are eligible to get 9Mobile Free 2GB Data When You Buy Tecno F2.

Tecno F2 9Mobile Free 2GB Data

The smartphone which was built on the latest Android Oreo software also comes with 100% bonus for all data plans purchased for the first six months and a further 50% bonus for all data plans purchased for another 6 months.In addition, any customer who buy the new Tecno smartphone also gets 500MB streaming data daily for 2 weeks on every 1GB or above data purchased.

It is not the first time of 9Mobile in such ownership. A while back, Sterling Bank Partners 9Mobile, Dashing Out Free Smartphone With Free Data.

