Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth Step Out Together In Cheshire UK -Photo

The Duchess of Sussex broke Royal hairstyle rule when she stepped out with the Queen for their first engagement together today.

Meghan did free flowing hairstyle that did not obey the Royal rule of having every hair in place.The two were all smiles during their official engagements in Cheshire UK on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth rocked a lime green dress with a matching hat while Meghan rocked a Givenchy dress with a cape.

