How to Get Glo Unlimited Free & Fast Browsing in June 2018

When it comes to Cheap Data Offers, you will agree with me that Glo is undoubtedly the best to go for in Nigeria. But when we subscribe even with a good Glo network in our location, our browsing and downloading speed is still nothing to write home about.

This is why we will be discussing Glo unlimited Free Cheat For Fast Browsing in June 2018.Glo Unlimited Free Cheat For Fast Browsing in May 2018

For fast browsing on your Glo sim, try out this APN setting by following the steps before on your phone.

On your phone, navigate to Settings > Mobile Network >> Access Point.

From your Access Point list, tap on Glo Flat (the default Glo APN)

From the Glo Flat options, tap on “Bearer (Unspecified)” option and select LTE, HSPAP, HSPA, HSUPA, HSD PA boxes accordingly.

Please note that you are to select LTE if and only if your phone supports 4G briefing network.

Click save and enjoy your fast browsing speed!

