Glo Launches Glo New Yakata Tariff Plan That Gives Up To Free 6GB Data On Recharges

After launching Glo Yakata in Ghana few months ago, Glo has launched the Glo Yakata tariff plan in Nigeria that gives both new and existing Glo customers up to 22 times values on all their recharges.For example a N100 recharge on Glo Yakata gives the customer N350 in their bonus accounts for voice calls and SMS, customers will also get free 50mb on their first recharge of the month, bonus 50mb for subsequent recharges

N200 recharge gives customers N700 in their bonus account, free 250MB for first recharge in the month, 100MB on subsequent recharge in the month.

And now a N5000 recharge will have your bonus account credited with N17,500, free 6.25GB of data for first recharge in the month, 2.5GB for subsequent recharges in a month.

All bonuses on the Glo Yakata tariff plan are valid for 7 days.

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)