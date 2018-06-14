Data Roll-over Begins June 26 – NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said that the implementation of data roll-over directive will start on the 26 of this month, thus compelling telecom operators to henceforth add a subscriber’s unused or unfinished data to his/her new or next data subscription.NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman Prof Umar Danbatta gave the marching order at the 95 Consumers Outreach Programme in Dutse, Jigawa state.

The NCC boss who was represented by the Head of Information and Reference Unit at the commission, Alhaji Ismail Adedigba said failure by the operators to start implementing the directive would attract N5 miilon fine on each subscriber which they fail to rollover.

“The NCC has directed the telecom service providers in the country to begin the implementation of data roll-over on June 26 , 2018. They have been duly informed about this and they have also been given adequate time to prepare their networks for it.

“Failure to implement this will attract N5 million fine on the first of failure on each SIM cards and N500,000 on each day that follows the first default date.

“All these are to ensure that the consumers’ rights, privileges and interests are adequately protected”, he said.

Danbatta said the NCC had been inundated with various complaints and the commission had been tackling them successfully.

In her remarks, the NCC’s Director of Consumers Affairs Bureau, Mrs Felicia Onwuegbuchulam said the Consumer Outreach Programme was one of the NCC’s initiatives to bring together telecom consumers in the urban areas with network operators and regulator to discuss and proffer solutions to consumer related issues and ensure that consumers have value for money through effective service delivery, adding that it serves as a feedback mechanism for the commission in making regulatory interventions for the benefit of the consumers and service providers as well as the industry.

Governor Abubakar Badaru said the NCC should work on closing the access gaps in the state.

Represented at the occasion by his deputy, Barrister Ibrahim Hassan Hadeija, he added that the NCC and the operators should do more to make e-learning popular among students by crashing the prices of data subscription.

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)