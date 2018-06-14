Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited Job Vacancy : Drilling Engineer/Specialist – Apply Now

Amaiden Energy Nigeria Limited (formerly Moody International Nigeria Limited) was established in 1996 as a partnership between Moody International Group and Nigerian investors. Since commencing operations in March 1997 the company continues to grow and exerts its presence in numerous Projects in the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:Job Title: Drilling Engineer/Specialist

Job Type: Contracts

Job Nature: Rotation (8 weeks on/2 weeks off)

Job Description

Responsible for the engineering planning, design, surveillance, and follow-up required for the safe and efficient drilling and completing of drilling programs

Research and understand drill well hazards by reviewing historical offset well information

Utilize wellbore geologic and reservoir objectives to develop a well plan

Prepare cost estimates for well design options

Identify and organize equipment required to execute the drill well plan inclusive of material selection

Design wells to meet regulatory requirements

Prepare and analyze technical bids for goods and services – Survey daily operations

Provide rig site drilling and completion surveillance and engineering assessments of critical activities

Provide surveillance and technical assistance for projects, equipment testing and new procedures

Interface with and solicit input from operations personnel to ensure well plans are feasible

Work closely with other functions, such as geology, reservoir and projects, to ensure that the program is based on all available information and meets well objectives

Depending on the program, deep water experience may be required (knowledge of subsea systems, riser analysis, subsea well control systems, etc.)

Job Requirements

B.S. Degree in Engineering or related technical field (please state class of Degree on CV)

A minimum of 10 year industry experience with well planning and execution

A minimum of 10 years’ experience is required for international assignments

A minimum of 3 years of industry experience requirements must be in deep water drilling operations

Experience with well design software as well as Microsoft applications.

Application Closing Date

15th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

(Visited 1 times, 3 visits today)