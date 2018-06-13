Ecobank Organizes Financial Services Seminar for Churches

Ecobank Ghana has hosted over 100 church Leaders and Administrators at a special forum organised to equip participants on how to manage church finances and ensure individual and family financial freedom.

The forum was held at the bank’s ultra-modern Head office on the theme: “Influential Stewardship in Today’s Digital World.”Participants were assured of the bank’s long-term commitment to cater for the financial needs of churches.

Discussions at the forum were centred on; Church Stewardship and Accountability, Basic Accounting for Churches, Ecobank’s Digital Solutions for Churches; and Ecobank Pay Solutions.

There were discussions on Personal Financial Management, Ecobank’s Flagship Product for Churches (Stewardship Investment Account), Receivable Financing and Asset Financing.

Participants were specifically introduced to the Ecobank Mobile App and the convenience it brings to users.

There was an experiential session, where each participant was guided to download and use the Ecobank Mobile App.

They were able to open Ecobank Xpress Accounts, send money to other participants and also to third parties, make payments online and offline, use the Ecobank scan and pay solution, generate and share e-tokens, move money between their Ecobank Bank Accounts and mobile money wallets, generate account statements, buy airtime and engage the customer service call centre of the bank, amongst others.

Speaking at the forum, an Executive Director of the bank, Mr. Morgan Fianko Asiedu said; “Ecobank has a longstanding relationship with most Churches in Ghana, which relationship has grown stronger over the years and we are continually exploring opportunities to further deepen it for our mutual growth and benefits.

This forum is one of the many initiatives by the Bank to bring us together to deliberate on ways to make this relationship even more beneficial, in a digital age”.

He said God had entrusted authority over his creation to us and we are allowed to rule over it not as owners but rather as stewards, exercising our dominion under the watchful eye of the Creator managing his creation in accordance with the principles he has established, he concluded.

A similar forum was earlier organised for churches in the Ashanti Region, where participants were also educated on the wide-range of financial solutions provided by the bank.

