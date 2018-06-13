British High Commission Job Vacancy : Trade Services Officer – Apply Now

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.Job Category

We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Trade Services Officer

Ref No: 06/18 LOS

Grade: A2 (L)

Type of Position: Fixed Term

Duration of Post: 24 months

Start Date: 1st August, 2018.

Main Purpose of Job

The job holder will work in the British Deputy High Commission Office in Lagos as part of the Department of International Trade’s (DIT) Africa Trade Services Unit (TSU).

They will report to the TSU West Africa Manager based in Lagos.

The TSU exists to provide simplified and standardised services to British Companies looking to export to the whole of Africa. The job holder will be responsible for the delivery of Chargeable Services delivered across West Africa.

Chargeable Services (also known as OMIS – the Overseas Market Introduction Service) include the scope of any services required by British Businesses looking to export to Africa.

The service can vary from providing market research, introductions to contacts in-market (including visit programmes) and delivering networking receptions and other events.

The jobholder will be responsible for the delivery of services, as tasked by the TSU West Africa Manager.

They will be required to deliver within the TSU team, collaborating closely with regional colleagues across DIT West Africa .

They will work closely with the Africa Public Engagement and Communications (APEC) officer on the delivery of events.

The job holder will need to work collaboratively with colleagues across other UK departments in Africa, including DFID, The Foreign & Commonwealth Office, the Ministry of Defence and the British Council. They will also need to actively engage external stakeholders in the Private Sector and host Governments.

Roles and responsibilities

Take full ownership of queries allocated by the TSU Manager, ensuring prompt contact with the company and timely agreement of a workplan.

Services delivered to a high standard and on time, with open lines of communication maintained with the company at all times.

Once the service is delivered, the job holder will also be required to follow-up with the company to ensure, (i) they’re happy with the service delivered, (ii) to enquire as to their progress in market (with a view to recording Export Wins), (iii) to maintain the relationship with the company and support them expand further into Africa.

Provide prompt and fact-checked feedback on trade queries allocated by the TSU West Africa Manager.

Planning and delivering on requests for market research, warmed-up contacts, introductions to local partners (including support for market visits), delivery of events (in liaison with the APEC Team), and any other chargeable services/support required from British Companies doing business in Africa

Uploading entries such as significant assists and interactions weekly into the Customer Database Management System (CDMS).

Providing administrative support for the section.

Essential qualifications, skills and Experience

Degree in a business related/ social sciences

2 + years experience of working in a commercial environment

Strong client engagement skills

Strong IT skills in Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint.

Desirable qualifications, skills and experience

Knowledge of French language

Required competencies

Collaborating and Partnering, Achieving Commercial Outcomes, Managing a Quality Service, Delivering at Pace.

Application deadline

20th June, 2018.

Remuneration

Starting monthly Salary: N438,934.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here Additional information

Please complete the application form in full as the information provided is used during screening.

Please check your application carefully before you submit, as no changes can be made once submitted.

The British Deputy High Commission will never request any payment or fees to apply for a position.

Employees recruited locally by the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos are subject to Terms and Conditions of Service according to local employment law in Nigeria.

All candidates must be legally able to work and reside in the country of the vacancy with the correct visa/work permit status or demonstrate eligibility to obtain the relevant permit.

The responsibility lies on the successful candidate to; Obtain the relevant permit Pay fees for the permit Make arrangements to relocate Meet the costs to relocation



