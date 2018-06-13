British High Commission Job Vacancy : Graduate Travel and Freight Officer

The British Government is an inclusive and diversity-friendly employer. We value difference, promote equality and challenge discrimination, enhancing our organisational capability. We welcome and encourage applications from people of all backgrounds. We do not discriminate on the basis of disability, race, colour, ethnicity, gender, religion, sexual orientation, age, veteran status or other category protected by law. We promote family-friendly flexible working opportunities, where operational and security needs allow.We are recruiting to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Travel and Freight Officer

Ref No: 08/18 LOS

Grade: A2 (L)

Start Date: 1 August 2018

Type of Position: Permanent

Type of Post: British Deputy High Commission

Job Category: Foreign and Commonwealth Office (Operations and Corporate Services)

Job Subcategory: Protocol, Visits and Events

Main Purpose of Job

To work in the Freight and Travel Section assisting staff and visitors of the Mission with services relating to official travel plans, baggage and freight clearance, protocol duties and arranging hotel accommodation.

Roles and Responsibilities

Preparation of import and export clearance documentation

Co-ordinating all flight booking process through various corporate desk and travel agents

Requisitioning of Long Term Purchase Orders/daily Purchase to Pay process for travels, hotels requests, procurement and Prism housekeeping

Processing and obtaining Diplomatic re-entry visas and identity cards for UK Based officers

Registration of diplomatic vehicles with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, obtain vehicle travel documents and maintenance of an up to date vehicle list for the Mission

Hotel bookings and Logistics arrangement for all visitors, including partners across government (PAG) officers.

Liaising with clearing agents over clearance of general goods, including personal effects, motor vehicles, furniture/fittings, medical supplies and perishables and supervising their delivery

Follow-up on clearance approvals with the relevant government ministries, departments and agencies including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Updating the Post Geographical Expenditure guide, monitor and upload on the intranet

Line management of 3 x Airport Facilitators

Any other duties as assigned by the Head of Section

Line management of 3 x Airport Facilitators in all areas relation to daily airport / administrative duties, staff development, preparation of monthly overtime and vetting of journey sheets

Essential Qualifications, Skills and Experience

First Degree or equivalent in any of the Social Science disciplines

Knowledge and previous experience in the shipping and travel industry would be an advantage.

The successful applicant will be expected to have good oral and written communication skills, a pleasant disposition,

Computer literate with good Word processing, Outlook and Excel skills,

Strong client engagement skills and be willing to work as part of a small but very busy team.

Required competencies:

Changing and Improving, Leading and Communicating, Collaborating and Partnering, Managing a Quality Service

Starting Monthly Salary

N438, 934.

Application Closing Date

18th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Submit your CV and Application Online : Click Here

