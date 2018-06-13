Bill Gates scholarship for International students -Apply Now

The Bill Gates scholarship for International students is funded each year by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The Bill Gates scholarship was established in 2000 from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the University of Cambridge. The scholarship is for international students to study a masters degree or PhD. Every year, 90 scholarships are awarded.

The scholarship covers full cost of studying and therefore its very competitive. It is awarded to citizens of any country outside UK. Its awarded to outstanding students to undertake a full-time postgraduate degree in any subject available at the University of Cambridge.Study subjects

The scholarship is available for any postgraduate program offered by the University of Cambridge. This includes Masters and PhD programs.

Scholarship Agency

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

Place of study

UK – Cambridge University

Eligibility for the Bill Gates scholarship for International students

The applicant should be a citizen of any country aside UK.

applying to study one of the full-time residential courses at the Cambridge University.

MSc. or MLitt (only degree – two year research) PhD (only degree – three year research) One-year postgraduate program (eg. LLM, MPhil, MASt, Diploma, MBA etc.)

If you are already a student at Cambridge University and studying an MPhil, for example, you can apply for the scholarship to do a PhD. But you cannot apply for the scholarship to fund the rest of studies if you have started a course.

Courses which are not eligible for Bill Gates Scholarship

BA (undergraduate)

BA affiliated (a second BA)

MBBChir Clinical Studies

MD Doctor of Medicine degree (6 years, part-time)

Part-time degrees

Non-degree courses

Number of Awards

The scholarship is awarded to 90 students every year.

Duration of Award

The scholarship is awarded to cover the length of the chosen program

MSc – two years

PhD – three years

Mphil – one year

Scholarship Value

the scholarship covers full cost of studying at Cambridge

Cambridge composition fee and college fees

maintenance allowance for a single student (£14,900 for 12 months at the 2017-18 rate; pro rata for courses shorter than 12 months)

one economy single airfare at both the beginning and end of the course

Visa cost and cost of immigration health surcharge

Other funding, base on discretion

family allowance – up to £10,120 for a first child and up to £4,320 for a second child (2017-18 rate). No funding is provided for a partner.

Academic development funding – from £500 to £2,000, depends on the length of your program, to attend conferences and courses.

Fieldwork

Hardship funding – for unforeseen difficulties

Maternity/Paternity funding – you may apply to intermit your studies for up to 6 months and continue to receive your maintenance allowance during this time.

Fourth year funding for PhD Scholars- for students who couldn’t complete their PhD within three years due to unforeseen circumstance.

Selection Criteria

Academic excellence

Leadership Potential

A commitment to improving the lives of others

A good academic fit with Cambridge

Selection Process

Departmental ranking >>> Shortlisting >>> Interview

Deadline

Round 1 (US citizens based in the USA) –15 October 2018

Round 2 (all other eligible candidates) – 3 December 2018

How to Apply for the Bill Gates scholarship for International students

Applicants must apply online for graduate admission (course), as well as Gates Cambridge Scholarship via the University’s Graduate Applicant Portal.

Applicants must submit

A 3,000 character (500 word) statement about their fit with the Gates Cambridge program

Reference (non-academic) about their fit with Gates Cambridge

Curriculum Vitae (CV)

Research Proposal (PhD applicants)

SCHOLARSHIP LINK

