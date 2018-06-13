Apply For Master of Law Scholarships at WU Executive Academy in Austria, 2018

Master of Law Scholarships at WU Executive Academy in Austria, 2018 for international students. The WU Executive Academy is offering scholarships for pursuing Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law) or Master of Legal Studies. Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

The WU Executive Academy, the business school of the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU) brings more than 100 years of experience and an excellent reputation to the field of executive education.The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Scholarship Description

Course Level: Scholarships are available for pursuing Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law) or Master of Legal Studies.

Study Subject: Scholarships are awarded in the field of law.

Scholarship Award: Need-based scholarships, up to 25% of the tuition fee.

Nationalities: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Number of Scholarships: Not Known

Scholarship can be taken in Austria

Eligibility for the Scholarship

Eligible Countries: Citizens of all nationalities are eligible to apply.

Entrance Requirements: Applicants must have previous degree.

English Language Requirements: The candidate should have a very good command of English language. Therefore, the application should be written in English.

Application Procedure

How to Apply for the Master of Law Scholarships

Online application form: Please choose “Start your application with scholarship” on the first page of the application or send us an email to scholarship(at)wu.ac.at.

In approximately 350 words provide a concise but accurate description of your financial circumstances. How do you expect to finance your studies if you do not obtain a scholarship from WU Executive Academy? Why WU Executive Academy should consider you for a “WU Executive Academy Scholarship”?

Application Deadline

Master of Legal Studies: June 30th

Master of Legal Studies (European Business Law): July 30th

Online Application

Scholarship Link

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)