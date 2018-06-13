Apply For 37 WU Executive MBA Scholarships 2018
WU Executive MBA Scholarships for all applicants to study at the WU Executive Academy. As one of the leading providers of executive education in Europe, the WU Executive Academy supports high potentials and managers to meet their educational and career goals by offering scholarships for its executive education programs.
Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships
Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for Entrepreneurs
Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for female leaders
Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for SME ,NGO, NPO
Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships fro Wu executive academy scholarshipProfessional MBA Energy Management Scholarships
Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens
MBA Energy Management | WU Executive Academy Scholarships
MBA Energy Management | Scholarships for Female Leaders
MBA Energy Management | Developing & Emerging Markets Scholarships
MBA Energy Management | Renewable Energy Scholarships
MBA Energy Management | Smart Utility Scholarships
MBA Energy Management | Oil & Gas Scholarships
MBA Energy Management | Energy Innovation Scholarships
Professional MBA Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scholarships
Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders
Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO
Professional MBA Finance Scholarships
Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens
Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders
Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO
Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships
Professional MBA Marketing & Sales Scholarships
Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens
Professional MBA Marketing & Sales | 25% Profil Scholarships
Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders
Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO
Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships
Professional MBA Project Management Scholarships
Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens
Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs
Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders
Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO
Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships
Master of Laws Scholarships
Master of Laws | Scholarships for Female Leaders
Master of Laws | WU Executive Academy Scholarships
Open to: All applicants
Scholarship Value: check the university website for the WU Executive MBA Scholarships
How to Apply for WU Executive MBA Scholarships
Application:
Online application form: Please choose “Start your application with scholarship” on the first page of the application or send an email to scholarship(at)wu.ac.at.
In approximately 350 words provide a concise but accurate description of your financial circumstances. How do you expect to finance your studies if you do not obtain a scholarship from WU Executive Academy? Why WU Executive Academy should consider you for a “WU Executive Academy Scholarship”?
Deadlines
June 30, 2018 for most programs
July 30, 2018 for others. Check the University website for more details
