Apply For 37 WU Executive MBA Scholarships 2018

WU Executive MBA Scholarships for all applicants to study at the WU Executive Academy. As one of the leading providers of executive education in Europe, the WU Executive Academy supports high potentials and managers to meet their educational and career goals by offering scholarships for its executive education programs.

Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships

Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for Entrepreneurs

Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for female leaders

Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships for SME ,NGO, NPO

Executive MBA Bucharest Scholarships fro Wu executive academy scholarshipProfessional MBA Energy Management Scholarships

Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens

MBA Energy Management | WU Executive Academy Scholarships

MBA Energy Management | Scholarships for Female Leaders

MBA Energy Management | Developing & Emerging Markets Scholarships

MBA Energy Management | Renewable Energy Scholarships

MBA Energy Management | Smart Utility Scholarships

MBA Energy Management | Oil & Gas Scholarships

MBA Energy Management | Energy Innovation Scholarships

Professional MBA Entrepreneurship & Innovation Scholarships

Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders

Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO

Professional MBA Finance Scholarships

Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens

Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders

Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO

Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships

Professional MBA Marketing & Sales Scholarships

Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens

Professional MBA Marketing & Sales | 25% Profil Scholarships

Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders

Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO

Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships

Professional MBA Project Management Scholarships

Professional MBA | 50% Vedomosti Scholarships for CIS citizens

Professional MBA | CEE Scholarships

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Entrepreneurs

Professional MBA | Scholarships for Female Leaders

Professional MBA | Scholarships for SME, NGO, NPO

Professional MBA | WU Executive Academy Scholarships

Master of Laws Scholarships

Master of Laws | Scholarships for Female Leaders

Master of Laws | WU Executive Academy Scholarships

Open to: All applicants

Scholarship Value: check the university website for the WU Executive MBA Scholarships

How to Apply for WU Executive MBA Scholarships

Application:

Online application form: Please choose “Start your application with scholarship” on the first page of the application or send an email to scholarship(at)wu.ac.at.

In approximately 350 words provide a concise but accurate description of your financial circumstances. How do you expect to finance your studies if you do not obtain a scholarship from WU Executive Academy? Why WU Executive Academy should consider you for a “WU Executive Academy Scholarship”?

Deadlines

June 30, 2018 for most programs

July 30, 2018 for others. Check the University website for more details

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)