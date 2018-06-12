Willers Solutions Limited Job Vacancy : Sales Executive

Willers Solutions Limited – Our client, a leading ISP with HO in Lekki Phase 1, Lagos, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Sales Executive

Job Requirements & Job Description

B.Sc /B.A Degree or its equivalent in related field from a recognized institution.

Minimum of 3 years sales experience in an ISP company a MUST; experience in Enterprise Business also a MUST.

Must be computer literate with excellent knowledge in Microsoft Office (particularly Excel, word and PowerPoint) and in the use of Internet-based resources.

Must have experience in the internet connectivity environment and a technical overview or background.

Excellent Communication skills, organizational skills, self-motivation, results-oriented with a positive outlook, punctuality, ambitious, clear focus on high quality and business profit, mature, credible, perceptive and articulate.

Must be comfortable to contact and deal with all types of companies: small, medium and multi-national companies.

Other personal traits: reliable, tolerant, determined, well presented, businesslike, polite, well-mannered and be a team-player.

Ability to develop and maintain a computerized customer and prospect database.

Ability to prospect for new potential sales, respond to and follow up sales enquiries.

Maintain and develop existing and new customers through planned individual account support, and liaise with internal order-processing staff.

Flexibility is required and ability to work extended hours when required without it upsetting domestic situation.

Remuneration

Very attractive and as obtainable in the industry, depending on job knowledge, skills and experience.

Application Closing Date

14th June, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in (MS Word Format) to: samuel.ogunmodede@willerssolutions.com or jobs@willerssolutions.com using the Job Role as the Subject of the mail. Note: Only Qualified Candidates will be contacted.

