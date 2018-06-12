Undergraduate Scholarships in Economics and Finance at ICEF, HSE 2018 – Apply Now

Undergraduate Scholarships in Economics and Finance at ICEF, HSE Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Russia for international students.

This programme is taught entirely in English and consists of four years of study at the International College of Economics and Finance of the Higher School of Economics in Moscow, Russia. Scholarships are awarded annually in the amount of 75% – 15% tuition fee.First year’s scholarships are awarded on the basis of entry examination results, next years on the basis of good academic standing and high GPA. ICEF provides students with the special opportunity to study for two degrees, one Russian and one British, from the HSE and from the University of London. Graduates of this programme have a unique advantage in continuing their studies or in beginning their career anywhere in the world.

The programme is implemented with the academic support of the London School of Economics and Political Science, combining top Russian and British standards of higher education in economics and finance. Every year, students sit the independent examinations of the UoL International Programmes and the internal examinations of HSE. During the first year, students sit the Advanced Placement tests in Microeconomics, Macroeconomics, Calculus, and Statistics.

Degree Level: Undergraduate program

Available Subject: Economics, Economics and Finance, Banking and Finance, Economics and Management, Accounting and Finance, Mathematics and Economics

Scholarship Benefits: Scholarships are reviewed annually and are available on the basis of entry examination results for the first year, next years – on academic progress

Eligibility: Students who perform best at the entrance exams to the program.

Eligible Nationalities: Any nationals is eligible

Application Procedure: See the application instruction here. Application fee is waived. You do not need to travel to Moscow before admission decision.

Deadline: August 10th

