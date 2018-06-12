Trainee Technician JOB at Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc – APPLY NOW

Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc has been a part of the lives of Nigerians at home and abroad. Our global vision is to be a leading foods company in Africa providing high quality and affordable products in the most convenient ways to consumers through world class brands like Golden Penny Flour, Golden Penny Semovita, Goldenvita, Golden Pasta and Golden Noodles.

The Company's flagship brand, Golden Penny, remains one of the best known and the preferred brands amongst bakers, confectioneries and consumers in Nigeria.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationOND

Job Field Engineering / Technical Graduate Jobs

The Job

Opportunities exist for OND holders in science or technology discipline to join our highly competitive Trainee Technicians Programme (TTP) as Trainee Technicians and start off a rewarding professional career with us.

The Person must have:

Aptitude for self development

Basic computer skills

Good communication skills.

Qualifications

5 O’ level credits including Mathematics & English Language.

Craft Training Certificate in Mechanical Engineering Craft Practice.

Method of Application

Use the link(s) below to apply on company website.

Trainee Technician – Nigerian Eagle Flour Mill

