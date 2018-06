Few days to the commencement of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Nigeria’s Super Eagles have been rated as the “team with the best travelling uniform” in Russia by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

The rating comes days after a world fashion magazine GQ, rated Nigerian Super Eagles jersey, as the best for the 2018 World Cup. Here are photos of the ‘traveling uniform‘;

