Steps to Start a Small Business

Experts say there are steps required to start a successful business. Take one step at a time, and you will be on your way to a successful small business ownership.

Step 1: Do your research

You may have identified a business idea, so now it’s time to balance it with reality. Does your idea have the potential to succeed? You will need to run your business idea through a validation process before you go any further.

A business strategist, Lanre Philips, says you don’t go into a business just because you have an idea, but because you want to solve a problem.

“In order for a small business to be successful, it must solve a problem, fulfil a need or offer something the market wants,” he said.

Author of Starting a Successful Business, Mrs. Ekatte Umoh, corroborated this. She said, “Simply find a need and fill it. There is always a gap in the market, recognise that gap and provide a solution.”

There are a number of ways you can identify this need, including research, and even trial and error. As you explore the market, some of the questions you should answer include:

• Is there a need for your anticipated products/services?

• Who needs them?

• Are there other companies offering similar products/services?

• What is the competition like?

Step 2: Make a plan

You need a plan in order to make your business idea a reality. A business plan is a blueprint that will guide your business from the start-up phase through establishment and eventually business growth. Experts say a business plan is a must-have for all new businesses.

Step 3: Plan your finances

Starting a small business does not always require a lot of money, but it will involve some initial investment, as well as the ability to cover ongoing expenses before you are turning a profit. Anticipate what you will need to keep your business running for at least 12 months: like rent, marketing and advertising, production, supplies, salaries, gains and so on.

Step 4: Choose a business structure

Your small business can be a sole proprietorship, a partnership, a limited liability company (LLC) or a corporation. The business entity you choose will impact many factors from your business name and to your liability.

You may choose an initial business structure, and then re-evaluate and change your structure as your business grows and needs change.

Step 5: Pick and register your business name

Your business name plays a role in almost every aspect of your business, so choose a good one. Make sure you think through all of the potential implications as you explore your options and choose a business name.

