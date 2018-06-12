Personal Banker JOB at Stanbic IBTC – APPLY NOW

Stanbic IBTC Bank is a leading African banking group focused on emerging markets globally. It has been a mainstay of South Africa’s financial system for 150 years, and now spans 16 countries across the African continent.

Job TypeFull Time

QualificationBA/BSc/HND

Experience 2 years max

LocationOyo

Job Field Banking Graduate Jobs

Job Purpose

Proactively promote a relationship-based offering through operating as a dedicated and primary point of contact for customer in the branch, providing banking solutions which meet the customer’s needs in accordance with each of personal banking segment’s value proposition

Key Responsibilities/Accountabilities

Retain customers (Blue, Silver and Gold) as per the criteria outlined in the segment value proposition and reflected by the Country segment strategy.

Liaise effectively with the sales team to ensure seamless transfer of clients after sale has been concluded to relationship management.

Pro-actively identify cross-sell opportunities within own portfolio of customers to maximise life cycle opportunities. Be guided by the segment value proposition and sales targets as to what the priority products are both from a bank and customer perspective.

Conduct a needs analysis with all new and existing customers to ensure that product opportunities identified are appropriate to meet the customer’s needs and priorities.

Conduct a comprehensive calling/contact management programme for all customers aligned with the cost to serve proposition.

Pro-actively manage the portfolio to maximise revenue for the Bank (referring to fees, margins and sales), minimise costs and risks, whilst maintaining and entrenching the customer’s relationship with the Bank appropriately.

Preferred Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in any related field

Minimum of Second Class Lower (2:2) division

0-2 years banking experience, preferably interfacing with customers.

Strong relationship management background.

Experienced in upholding the highest levels of service.

Experience in completing credit applications successfully

Knowledge/Technical Skills/Expertise:

Deep knowledge and understanding of the different personal and segment value proposition.

Knowledge of local market environment and financial issues that may impact portfolio.

Working knowledge of bank systems and operations

Thorough understanding of credit principles as well as application and maintenance processes.

Knowledge of the banks organogram and awareness of relevant reporting lines.

Interpret financial statements; assess sources of income and basic customer affordability calculations (debt to income ratio, loan to value ratio, instalment to income ratio, etc).

Demonstrate high levels of computer literacy – able to capture/update customer database, successfully complete product/lending applications, ensure credit maintenance, etc.

Proficient in Microsoft word and excel.

Time management

Ability to multi task

Ability to handle matrix reporting.

Method of Application

