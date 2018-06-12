Kent University LLM First Class Honours Undergraduate Scholarships UK, 2018 – Apply Now

The Kent University Law School is awarding Kent University LLM First Class Honours Scholarships for students who undertake a taught LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent.

Scholarship Provider: The University of Kent, abbreviated as UKC, is a semi-collegiate public research university based in Kent, United Kingdom. It was founded in 1965 and is recognised as a Beloff’s plate glass university.If English is not your first language then you will need to show that your English language skills are at a high enough level to succeed in your studies.

Degree Level: Scholarships are available to pursue undertake a taught LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent.

Available Subject: Scholarships are available to undertake a taught LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent.

Scholarship Benefits: Tuition fee discount of 50% for Home/EU students with a First Class Honours Degree.

Eligible Nationalities: This scholarship is available to Home/EU students.

Eligibility Criteria: You must meet all of the following conditions:

• Have been awarded a First Class degree from a UK University (proven by receipt of transcripts and/or a degree certificate clearly stating that this classification has been awarded)

• Be classified by the University of Kent as a Home/EU student for tuition fee purposes

• Have firmly accepted an offer of a place on the taught Kent LLM at the Canterbury Campus of the University of Kent for entry in September 2018 or January 2019 and have met the academic conditions of entry/be accepted for entry.

Application Procedure: The University will assess eligibility for the award after an application for entry to the Kent LLM has been submitted. To be considered, applicants must submit a KLS PG Funding application form.

Deadline: There is no deadline for application. However, it is recommended that applicants apply for the Scholarship by August 31, 2018 (for entry in September 2018) or November 30, 2018 (for entry in January 2019) in order that the scholarship can be processed for the start of the academic year. Those who apply after this time should note that they may not receive the award in time for the start of the academic year.

Scholarship Link

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)