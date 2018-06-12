Diamond Bank Internet and Mobile Banking Set Up Guide

Are you tired of the daily frustration and the precious time wasted just to withdraw or pay money into your bank account in Nigeria? If Yes then please read this post carefully and in it you will discover how to bank on the internet Via Diamond bank Nigeria online banking platform at the comfort of home, Diamond bank mobile banking platform, set up guide, mobile app download and benefits.

Diamond bank Nigeria PLC happen to has one of the most sophisticated online banking platform in Nigeria banking system. I have previously reviewed gtbank online banking.Below is full details of how to apply/register for diamond bank internet banking and mobile banking account.

Advantages/Benefits of Diamond Bank Online Banking/Internet Banking/Mobile Banking System.

Online Banking is an electronic payment service that gives you unlimited access to your bank account anywhere, anytime. Diamond bank online banking allow you to use your account for both local and international transactions, so far you are connected to the internet.

Online banking is the same as internet banking, e-banking or virtual banking.

With diamond bank online banking platform, you have 24/7 access to the following banking services on your mobile device.

Ability to instantly transfer money/funds to your bank of choice within Nigeria.

Paying bills to over 20 billing services such as such Dstv, GoTV, Kwese, Tstv and Startimes.

Purchase airtime from all Nigerian networks including MTN, Glo, Etisalat, and Airtel.

Check bank account status and transactions in real time.

Activating and Deactivating/Blocking your ATM card.

Check Account history.

Find the nearest ATM or Diamond bank PLC branch in your location.

Where and How to Download Diamond Bank Mobile App for Android, iOS, Blackberry Devices.

Visit any of your app store like Play Store, iTunes and Blackberry app world to download diamond bank mobile app for your devices.

Search for Diamond mobile app or diamond mobile.

Download and Install it on your smartphone or tablet.

Now follow the steps below to register/apply for diamond bank online and mobile banking account.

1.) How to Register/Apply for Diamond Bank Online Banking System.

You need your diamond bank internet banking User ID and account number to get started, User ID was sent to you email address when you opened an account with them.

Check your email address for diamond bank online banking User ID and if you can’t find it, visit their nearest branch and request for it from customer service.

Navigate to diamond bank internet banking login page.

Click on request/forgot password, enter your diamond bank online banking user ID & account number and click on Send.

Requested Password will be send to the phone number associated with your diamond bank account.

Head back to the Login Page and Sign in using your internet banking ID and the password you just received.

You will then be required to change your password and create a PIN that will be used to authenticate and complete payment transactions. Do so and you are done.

Congratulations on the successful setting up of diamond bank internet banking.

2.) How to Set Up Diamond Bank Mobile Banking.

Mobile banking is the second part of diamond online. It requires using mobile application.

I will assume that you have successfully downloaded diamond bank mobile app for internet banking.

Launch diamond mobile app (Android, iOS or Blackberry) and tap on register. Input your diamond bank online banking ID and account number. You will then receive an SMS containing your registration codes on the phone number associated with your diamond bank account. Continue your application for diamond bank online banking by inputting your User ID and the registration code received earlier. Enter your Internet banking User ID. Create a strong password. Recommended to mix capital letters with small letters, numbers and characters. Confirm your password. You will required to create a 4-digit PIN that will be use for online transactions. Confirm the PIN. Now login into your diamond bank online banking account. Click on the diamond mobile banking application icon. Tap on Login and enter your user ID and password. Click on the Submit button. That’s all.

Please download diamond bank Nigeria mobile banking app, register/apply for diamond internet banking and set up diamond bank online banking.



