Chelsea Begin New Partnership With Hyundai

Chelsea Football Club has announced Hyundai as the new official global automotive partner of the club. The relationship will see Hyundai’s famous logo appear on Chelsea’s match shirt sleeves from the commencement of the 2018/19 season in all domestic matches, with the women’s teams and Academy teams inclusive.

The four-year deal is Hyundai’s first venture into the British football market, having enjoyed a long-term association with the international game in at least 20 years.The likes of David Luiz, Olivier Giroud, and Tiemoue Bakayoko took part in a special photoshoot alongside a set of Chelsea fans to launch the partnership.

Chris Townsend OBE, Chelsea FC commercial director, said: ‘We are delighted to be announcing our new partnership with Hyundai that will see this iconic brand appear on the sleeve of our match shirts from next season.

‘At Chelsea we pride ourselves on partnering with some of the world’s leading companies and we look forward to working closely with Hyundai as they seek to reward, engage and entertain our global fanbase.‘

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, vice president marketing & product at Hyundai Motor, added: ‘

We are thrilled to begin a new partnership with Chelsea – a successful and ambitious club that matches the global scale and challenging spirit of Hyundai. Just as we always place the customer first, so we have always positioned fans at the heart of our activities throughout our long-running engagement in football. We will be taking the same approach with Chelsea fans around the world as we kick off this new partnership.’

