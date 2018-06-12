Cheapest 9mobile Tariff Plans & Migration Code for June 2018 (Local & International Call Rates)

Below are the 9mobile tariff plans with cheapest call rates for both international and local calls, migration codes and benefits in 2018.

Calculations on how much they charge in Kobo/Second or Naira/Minute and determine the talktime of 100 Naira airtime recharge in minutes.

Following successful transition ofEtisalat Nigeria to 9mobile , the major thing that has changed is the owner/management. Most other things still remain the same.

Following the rebrand of etisalat to 9mobile in 2017, they quickly launched new tariff and data plans.

Most of these plans has only their names changed. Their features still remain the same with that of former etisalat.

This article will focus only on the 9mobile tariff plans listed below.

Morelife.

Moretalk.

Talkzone.

Cliqlite.

Moreflex Evolution.

Cheapest 9mobile Tariff Plans, Migration Codes & Call Rate for June 2018.

I won’t bore you with long list of irrelevant tariff plans on 9mobile network but with the best plans accompanied with cheap call rates and other benefits like data bonus and free midnight call and browsing.

1.) 9mobile MoreLife Complete Tariff.

Morelife complete is one of the best 9mobile tariff plans. It allows you to call any local network in Nigeria and some selected international countries at the rate of 15 Kobo/Sec.

MoreLife Complete Features & Benefit .

Once you migrated to this 9mobile call plan, you start enjoying the below features and benefits.

15 Kobo/Sec call rate for both local and international calls.

There is a daily access fee of N5. And if deduction 20 times within a month, you get 15 minutes free data and 15 mins free on net calls.

Recharges above N5000 naira within a month grants you free incoming calls while roaming on selected networks in 14 countries.

USA (T-mobile).

UK (Vodafone).

UAE (Etisalat).

South Africa (Vodacom).

Spain (Vodafone).

Ghana (Vodafone).

Kenya (Safaricom).

France (Orange).

Saudi Arabia (Mobily).

Morocco (IAM).

Netherlands (T-mobile).

Germany (T-mobile).

Turkey (Turkcell).

Egypt (Vodafone).

SMS is 4 Naira to all local networks and N15 Naira for international.

MMS charges is N100 Naira.

MoreLife Tariff Plan Call Rate .

You can call any local network in Nigeria including mtn, glo and airtel at the rate of 15 Kobo per second.

Not only that, you can also make calls at the same rate to 7 international countries including India, China, UK, Malaysia, USA, Germany and Canada.

Now how long can N100 Naira airtime last with this 9mobile tariff call rate?

15 kobo – 1 Second.

X kobo – 60 Seconds (1 minute).

X = 60 x 15 = 900 Kobo per minute.

But 1 Naira = 100 Kobo.

Therefore 900 Kobo to Naira = 900/100 = 9 Naira .

So the call rate of morelife tariff is either 15 K/S or 9 Naira/Min.

9 Naira – 1 Minute.

100 Naira – X.

X = 100/9 = 11.11 Minute talk time.

What this means is that you can make 11 minutes 6 seconds of call with 100 Naira airtime recharge on MoreLife call tariff.

That’s 22.22 minute (22 minutes 12 seconds) talk time for 200 Naira.

This may not be the best talk time you can get for local calls but it is sure one of the best you will get from any Nigerian network for international calls.

MoreLife Complete Migration Code & Airtime Balance.

To migrate to this 9mobile tariff plans, simply dial *620*1# or send 1 to 620 as sms.

Dial *232# to check your airtime balance.

2.) 9mobile MoreTalk Call Plan .

Moretalk has one of the cheapest call rate among the existing 9mobile tariff plans. At least for calls placed to numbers on your you & me list.

It gives free airtime upon recharge of 100 Naira and above to call 5 you and me numbers.

You are also eligible for free browsing data upon recharge of 100 Naira and above. That’s not all, you can also make calls without airtime and make your receiver pay.

MoreTalk Benefits and Features .

You get free 300 Naira or N100 Naira bonus airtime to call 5 you and me numbers upon airtime recharge of N200 or N100 Naira respectively.

Moretalk also offers free 10MB data when you recharge 100 Naira and above.

Both data and airtime bonus are only once in a week (7 days).

Make your receiver pay for the call by putting 268 before the number you want to call.

To register a 9mobile number on you & me, dial *233*1*.

Dial *233*2* to remove a number from your list.

Check all numbers on your list by dialing *233#.

MoreTalk Tariff Call Rate .

The call rate for 9mobile moretalk tariff plan is 40 K/S. But once you’ve used N25 in a day, the call rate drops to 25 K/Sec.

Talk time for N100 Airtime to MTN, Glo & Airtel .

40 Kobo – 1 Second.

X – 60 seconds.

X = 2400 kobo per minute or 24 Naira per minute.

24 Naira – 1 minute.

25 Naira – X.

X = 25/24 = 1.042 minutes. For the first 25 Naira of call in a day.

But once you’ve used 25 Naira in a day, the call rate drops to 25 kobo per seconds.

25 Kobo – 1 Second.

X – 60 seconds (1 minute).

X = 1500 Kobo or 15 Naira per minute.

Calculate for the remaining 75 Naira .

15 Naira – 1 minute.

75 Naira – X.

X = 75/15 = 5 minutes.

So for 100 Naira you get 1.042 + 5 = 6.042 minutes talktime.

It is another whole new story if you didn’t finish the airtime in a day.

Call Rate Calculation for You & Me Numbers.

Upon recharge of 200 Naira you get 300 Naira extra bonus which amounts to 500 Naira in total.

40 Kobo/Sec or 24 Naira per minute for the first 25 Naira gives 1.042 minutes of call.

You will be left with 475 Naira out of 500 Naira (500 – 25 = 475).

Then the call rate drops to 25 Kobo per seconds or 15 Naira/min.

15 Naira – 1 minute.

475 Naira – X.

X = 475/15 = 31.7 minutes talk time.

So 200 Naira recharge gives 31.7 + 1.042 minutes = 32.742 minutes talk time.

But this calculate will be wrong if you didn’t finish the airtime in a day.

Upon recharge of 100 Naira within a week, you get 100 Naira airtime bonus to call any number on your you and me list.

We already know that the first 25 Naira gives 1.042 minute talktime.

Meaning you will be left with 175 Naira (200 – 25 = 175) when rate drops.

You will be charged 25 Kobo per seconds or 15 Naira/min for the remaining 175 Naira.

15 Naira – 1 minute.

175 Naira – X.

X = 175/15 = 11.67 minutes.

100 Naira airtime recharge gives 11.67 + 1.042 minutes = 12.712 minutes talktime .

Note.

1.) The calculation above assumes you finish the airtime within a day. If you can’t you can make use of the call rate and steps to calculate the correct talk time.

But let’s say you intend to recharge and use just 200 Naira airtime in a week. That’s 500 with bonus.

25 Naira everyday for 7 days is 175 Naira. You will be left with 325 Naira.

25 Naira at 40 k/s or 24 N/min for 7 days is 1.042 x 7 = 7.294 minutes.

The remaining 325 Naira will be at the rate of 25 k/s or 15 N/min.

15 Naira – 1 minute.

325 Naira – X.

X = 21.7 minutes.

500 Naira (plus bonus) = 21.7 + 7.294 = 29 minutes talk time for airtime recharge of 200 Naira.

2.) Remember the conditions if you wish to migrate to this call plan. Which are.

40 Kobo per Second for the first 25 Naira in a day.

Airtime and data bonus is once in 7 days.

3.) From the calculations above, it shows you will only enjoy this plan while calling only 9mobile numbers on your you & me list.

That’s all fellas on 9mobile moretalk tariff package.

How to Migrate to 9mobile MoreTalk.

New Subscribers: Call 200 and press 1.

Existing Subscribers: Dial *244*2#.

3.) 9mobile TalkZone Tariff Plan .

There isn’t much to talk about regarding this 9mobile tariff plans other than the fact that their is no official call rate.

What this means is that you will be charged depending on where and when you are making the call.It is similar to one of the previous mtn tariff plans (mtn zone). But you will be charged 12K/S for calls made to 9mobile numbers within 12:30Am – 04:30AM .

Outside the above time range, the call rate will keep fluctuating.

TalkZone Features & Benefits.

There is only one thing you need to know about this tariff plan. There is no fixed call rate except for calls made to 9mobile numbers within the early hours of 12:30AM to 04:30 AM.

9mobile TalkZone Call Rate .

We already establish the fact that there is no official call rate but you will be charged 12K/S when you call any 9mobile number at off peak hour (12:30 – 4:30 AM).

So let’s base our calculation on the peak hours call rate.

12K/S to Naira per minute.

12 Kobo – 1 Second.

X – 60 Seconds.

X = 60 x 12 = 720 Kobo.

That’s 720 Kobo in 60 Seconds or 7.2 Naira in a minute .

So if you recharge 100 Naira, your talk time will be?

7.2 Naira – 1 Minute.

100 Naira – X.

X = 100/7.2 = 13.89 minutes or 13 minutes 53 seconds.

So you will talk for exactly 13 minutes 53 seconds with 100 Naira airtime on 9mobile talkzone within 12:30 – 4:30 AM for calls to 9mobile numbers.

How to Migrate to 9mobile TalkZone Call Tariff.

All you need is dial *244*8#. You can also dial *551# to check the call rate of the area you are placing the call to.

4.) 9mobile CliqLite Tariff Plan .

Cliqlite is one of the best 9mobile tariff plans with tonnes of benefits. Calls to other network is quite expensive but with free 250% bonus for new subscribers, that is quite a game changer.

With data bonus upon recharge or purchase of 200mb – 10GB monthly, you can browse 5 educational sites and 2 social sites.

CliqLite Tariff Benefits & Features .

New subscribers are eligible to 250% bonus on every airtime recharge. To call any network.

There is free 10MB free data on recharge of N100 Naira within a week.

When you buy data worth of 200MB to 10GB, you get 100 percent bonus.

You get 200 Naira free airtime on your birthday (during the sim registration).

You get free 1 minute to call easy-cliq or cliq-lite numbers when you receive 5 minutes call from other Nigerian network.

After 25 Naira call in a day, call rate reduces.

9mobile Cliqlite Call Rate.

The call rate for this tariff plan is 40 Kobo/Sec. But after making a call worth 25 Naira in a day, the call rate drops to.

20 Kobo/Sec for cliqlite to cliqlite calls.

25 Kobo/Sec for calls to other 9mobile numbers.

30 Kobo/Sec for calls to other Nigerian networks.

So let’s do some calculations guys for 100 Naira airtime.

For the first 25 Naira in Day .

40 Kobo – 1 Second.

X – 60 seconds.

X = 2400 kobo per minute or 24 Naira per minute .

24 Naira – 1 minute.

25 Naira – X.

X = 25/24 = 1.042 minutes .

Old Subscribers Call Rates For the remaining 75 Naira .

Cliqlite to cliqlite at 20 k/s or 12 Naira/Min call rate, talktime = 6.25 minutes.

Total talktime = 1.042 + 6.25 = 7.292 minutes.

Call to other 9mobile numbers at 25 k/s or 15 Naira per minute, talktime = 5 minutes.

Total talktime = 6.042 minutes.

Calls to other network at 30 k/s or 18 Naira per minute, talktime = 4.2 minutes.

Total talktime = 5.242 minutes.

Call Rate for New Subscribers .

One of the benefits of this plan is that new cliqlite subscribers are eligible to 250% on every recharge.

So a recharge of 100 Naira gives 250 Naira bonus amounting to 350 Naira in total.

You will be left with 325 Naira after the first 25 Naira call.

Calls to Other CliqLite Numbers.

For calls to other 9mobile cliqlite numbers, the call rate drops to 20 k/s or 12 Naira per minute.

Therefore the talk time for the remaining 325 Naira is.

12 Naira – 1 minute.

325 Naira – X.

X = 325/12 = 27.08 minutes.

Total talktime = 28.122 minutes.

Calls to Numbers on Other 9mobile Tariff Plans.

For calls to other 9mobile numbers with rate of 25 k/s or 15 Naira per minutes.

Talktime for the remaining 325 Naira = 21.7 minutes.

Total talktime = 21.7 + 1.042 = 22.7 minutes.

Calls to MTN, Airtel & Glo .

For calls to other Nigerian networks with rate of 30 k/s or 18 Naira per minute.

Talktime for the remaining 325 Naira = 18.06 minutes.

Total talktime = 18.06 + 1.042 = 19.1 minutes.

If you are a new user (subscriber) on 9mobile network, this is by far better than talktime you can get from any other network’s tariff plans.

9mobile CliqLite Migration Code .

To subscribe to this tariff plan.

New subscriber should dial 200 and select option 5.

Existing subscriber should dial *244*10#.

5.) 9mobile MoreFlex Evolution Tariff Plan .

I think it is worth pointing out that there is moreflex tariff and there is moreflex evolution tariff.

In this article, i will be talking about moreflex evolution. Why? Because it is a better version of moreflex though it has less subscription options.

Moreflex evolution is similar to mtn xtravalue plan where you can choose to get more call airtime and less data or more data and less call credit.

The lowest packages cost N500 and 1000 Naira valid for 7 and 14 days respectively. The other available bundles cost 2000, 5000 and N10000 Naira valid for 30 days.

Renewal is automatic upon exhaustion or expiration.

MoreFlex Evolution Benefits & Features .

500, 1000, 5000 and 10,000 Naira subscription attracts 300% bonus on voice+ value (more call airtime and less data).

2000 Naira subscription attracts 350% bonus for voice+ bundles.

If you recharge N5000 Naira and above in a month, you will get free incoming calls while roaming on selected networks in 14 countries including.

UK (Vodafone), UAE (Etisalat), South Africa (Vodacom), Spain (Vodafone), Ghana (Vodafone), Kenya (Safaricom), France (Orange), Saudi Arabia (Mobily).

Morocco (IAM), Netherlands (T-mobile), Germany (T-mobile), Turkey (Turkcell), & Egypt (Vodafone). service is valid for 30 days.

9mobile Moreflex Evolution Call Rate.

The call rate for both local and international calls on this call plan is 40 Kobo/Second.

Below are the available subscription. Each packages has 2 options.

Voice+ Value.

Data+ Value.

Which means more airtime or more data respectively.

So let’s do some basic mathematics for the voice+ bundles .

Moreflex evolution 500 Naira plan gives N1500 for local and international calls plus 75MB.

Call rate is 40 k/s or 24 Naira per minute. Talktime for 1500 Naira is.

24 Naira – 1 Minute.

1500 Naira – X.

X = 1500/24 = 62.5 minutes talktime. That’s 12.5 Minutes talktime for 100 Naira.

You can use the same procedure to calculate for the remaining bundletypes.

This is one of the best and cheapest 9mobile tariff plans for both local and international calls. The only con i see here is the validity period .

MoreFlex Evolution Tariff Plan Migration Code.

To subscribe to any of these moreflex evolution 9mobile tariff plans, simply dial *320#.

You can also opt out by dialing *300*0#.

Check your balance with *232#.

That’s all fellas on the best, cheapest/affordable 9mobile tariff plans with cheap call rates for both local and international calls

