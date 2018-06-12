Campus Technologies Limited Job Vacancy : Oracle Database Instructor – Kaduna

Campus Technologies Limited is a multi-product consulting firm that provides Information Technology consulting services across various industry sectors.

We are a provider of Information Management and Technology solutions in Nigeria providing solutions that enable individuals and organizations to transform their businesses. Our clients are varied; they include large, small and medium sized businesses, governmental and non-governmental institutions, agencies and departments.We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Oracle Database Instructor

Requirements

Ability to install and configure Oracle & SQL server

Knowledge of Linux & how to set up Linux Servers

Communication & Teaching Skills

Experience with the Above Technologies

Sound knowledge in the above technologie

Application Closing Date

31st July, 2018.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@campustechng.com

