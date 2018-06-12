Campus Technologies Limited Job Vacancy : Oracle Database Instructor – Kaduna
Campus Technologies Limited is a multi-product consulting firm that provides Information Technology consulting services across various industry sectors.
We are a provider of Information Management and Technology solutions in Nigeria providing solutions that enable individuals and organizations to transform their businesses. Our clients are varied; they include large, small and medium sized businesses, governmental and non-governmental institutions, agencies and departments.We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Oracle Database Instructor
Requirements
Ability to install and configure Oracle & SQL server
Knowledge of Linux & how to set up Linux Servers
Communication & Teaching Skills
Experience with the Above Technologies
Sound knowledge in the above technologie
Application Closing Date
31st July, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to: hr@campustechng.com
