University of Southern California International Undergraduate Scholarships in USA, 2018-2019

The University of Southern California is offering International Freshman Academic Scholarships for the academic year 2018-2019.

The University of Southern California is a private research university located in Los Angeles, California. Founded in 1880, it is the oldest private research university in California.USC has historically educated a large number of the nation’s business leaders and professionals. The university has also used its location in Los Angeles to establish relationships with research and cultural institutions throughout Asia and the Pacific Rim. An engine for economic activity.

university of southern california ranking

University of Southern California is a private institution that was founded in 1880. It has a total undergraduate enrollment of 18,794, its setting is urban, and the campus size is 226 acres. It utilizes a semester-based academic calendar. University of Southern California’s ranking in the 2018 edition of Best Colleges is National Universities, 21. Its tuition and fees are $54,259 (2017-18).

university of southern california acceptance rate

The acceptance rate at USC is 18%. For every 100 applicants, only 18 are admitted. This means the school is extremely selective. Meeting their GPA requirements and SAT/ACT requirements is very important to getting past their first round of filters and proving your academic preparation.

What GPA do you need to transfer to USC?

Although USC does not have articulation agreements with out-of-state community colleges, most courses that will transfer to the flagship four-year, public institutions in your state will transfer to USC. academic coursework, with strong grades. In 2017, the average GPA of admitted transfer students was 3.7.

What You Need To Know About The University of Southern California International Undergraduate Scholarships

LEVEL/ FIELD OF STUDY

Scholarships are available for pursuing undergraduate programme to study the subjects offered by the university.

HOST NATIONALITY:

Scholarship can be taken in the USA

ELIGIBLE NATIONALITY:

International students are eligible to apply.

SCHOLARSHIP BENEFITS:

Amount varies: one-quarter tuition to half tuition

Number of Scholarships: Number of awards varies

Eligibility For The University of Southern California International Undergraduate Scholarships:

Competitive candidates will be at the top of applicant pool with respect to SAT scores, will typically be in the top 10 percent of their high school classes. Applicants must be international students. At USC, an international student is an individual of foreign nationality who will be entering, or has already entered, the United States with a student visa.

College Admission Requirement

Entrance Requirement: Applicants must have previous degree.

Test Requirement: No

English Language Requirement: Students need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English

How to Apply For The University of Southern California International Undergraduate Scholarships:

Submit a completed 2018Common Application and USC Writing Supplement by December 1. Submit all supporting documents, including proof of financial support, by January 15. No additional application is required.

Application Deadline: The application deadline is December annually

Scholarship Link

