Microsoft, First Bank Empower SMEs In Nigeria

Microsoft and First Bank of Nigeria Limited are collaborating to empower and create an enabling environment for Small and Medium Enterprises in the country to thrive and find more creative ways to solve their business growth challenges.

According to a statement from Microsoft, this is a way of furthering technology adoption, skills and capacity development among SMEs in the country.In a bid to achieve increased product and service offerings to First Bank’s SME customers, the statement said that the bank and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently.

It stated that the MoU was for providing SMEs with value-added products, services and offerings covering certain business support services, including access to premium content, business networks, capacity building initiatives and innovative offers of banking and technology services to First Bank’s SME customers.

The Deputy Managing Director, First Bank of Nigeria, Gbenga Shobo, expressed the leader’s commitment to the success of SMEs in Nigeria with its array of products and simple solutions, specially designed to help grow and sustain SMEs.

“We are committed to the development of Small and Medium Enterprises and ensuring their sustained business growth as well as providing the necessary tools to support that growth and Nigeria’s economy at large,” he stated.

The General Manager, Microsoft Nigeria, Akin Banuso, said, “Our approach at Microsoft has been one of empowerment and collaboration. Initially, our work with SMEs was focused on bringing them online to boost their productivity and competitiveness.

“Over the years, as we have worked with and learned from the SMEs, our focus has evolved to provide them with a more holistic and game-changing offering, which is access to technology, markets, finance, information, skills, and services.”

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)