Germany Tuition Free Universities and Scholarships for International Students

Germany has become a popular destination for foreign students looking for an international education.

German Universities offers internationally recognized programs at a relatively cheaper cost compared to UK, USA or Australia. Moreover, there are a significant number of available scholarships that allows foreign students to study in Germany for free.Tuition Free Colleges and Universities in Germany

As of October 2014, all Universities in Germany stopped charging any tuition fees for undergraduate studies.

But This is not so true from a realiable source ,“There is no tuition free universities Germany,in as much there is mandatory €8700 to be deposited into blocked account before applicant can apply for student visa and after arriving in Germany the money can not be withdrawn once unlike other countries like Italy tuition fees start from €800-€3000 after partly payment, prospetus are good to apply for visa, in Spain tuition fees start from €2000 – 75000 no blocked account no upfront deposit, in Belgium from 2000 – €5000 no deposit no blocked account, Netherlands , France, Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Malta, all other countries are the same except Norway prospectus have to deposit €13000 and after arrive in Norway, wait for 2 to 3 months for social number and residence card then student can withdraw all his/her funds

To the best of my knowledge and understanding studies in Germany is not tution free but indirectly €8700 stands as tuition fees.”

In some Federal States, Universities will charge a semester contribution (about 50 euros) and/or administration fees (about 50 euros). This tuition fee structure can change in the future, you should check this page for updated information on tuition fees in different federal states in Germany.

Unlike undergraduate studies, most Master’s or PhD studies in Germany are fee-based. The costs for postgraduate studies are in addition to the enrollment and confirmation fees.

Fortunately, there are a good number of scholarships for Masters and PhD study in Germany.

GERMAN SCHOLARSHIP FOR INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

Deutschland Stipendium National Scholarship Programme

The Deutschlandstipendium (Germany Scholarship Program) provides financial and non-material support to high-achieving and committed students from all over the world. The Germany Scholarship supports highly talented students at all participating universities in Germany. The scholarship is awarded without consideration of personal or parent income and one’s nationality is not material to award either. The scholarship amounts to 300 EUR per month and is granted for at least two semesters but may be provided for a maximum time which covers the standard period of study.

DAAD Scholarship Programs



DAAD is a joint organisation of Germany’s higher education institutions and is responsible for promoting international academic relations, primarily through the exchange of students, academics and researchers. The DAAD scholarship database contains scholarship and funding opportunities for foreign students, graduate students and scientists who are seeking financial support for their studies, research work or teaching assignments in Germany. The database not only lists all the scholarships offered by the DAAD, but also diverse programmes offered by a wide variety of institutions.

Germany Foundations’ Scholarship Programs

A number of political and religious foundations in Germany offers scholarships to international students from various backgrounds, interests, and qualifications. studentwerk-berlin.de outlines them in this list.

Erasmus Scholarship Programs in Germany

German Universities participate in quite a number of study programs which are funded by Erasmus Mundus and Erasmus+ scholarships. The scholarships can finance international students to pursue a participating study program in Germany. Find the complete list of Erasmus Mundus Master Courses and PhD Courses. In these lists you will find Erasmus funded courses that are conducted in Germany.

