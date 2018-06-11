Germany Scholarships for International Students at University of Stuttgart, 2018

The University of Stuttgart is inviting application for Germany Scholarships to pursue bachelors and master degree programme. International students are eligible to apply for this scholarship programme.About University of Stuttgart:

The University of Stuttgart is a university located in Stuttgart, Germany. It was founded in 1829 and is organized into 10 faculties. It is one of the top nine leading technical universities in Germany (TU9) with highly ranked programs in civil, mechanical, industrial and electrical engineering. The University of Stuttgart is especially known for its excellent reputation in the fields of advanced automotive engineering, efficient industrial and automated manufacturing, process engineering, aerospace engineering and activity-based costing.

Applicants whose first language is not English are usually required to provide evidence of proficiency in English at the higher level required by the University.

What You Need To Know About This scholarship :

Course Level:

Scholarship is available to pursue bachelors and master degree programme.

Study Subject:

Scholarship is awarded to learn any of the courses offered by the university.

Host Nationality:

Germany

Eligible nationality:

International

Scholarship benefit:

The scholarship amounts to 300 € per month, half of which is financed by a sponsor and the other half by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research.

Eligibility for the Scholarship:

Entrance Requirements:

The application is submitted for the degree program in which the applicants are enrolled. In case of combined degree programs, the application is submitted for a major subject. Minor and complementary subjects are excluded. Multiple applications are prohibited.

Students in the 1st and 2nd semester of the B.Sc., B.A., State Examination for Teachers degree programs, BA/MA teaching qualification programs:

For a promising application, the average grade of your Abitur or university entrance qualification should be at least 7 (exceptions: see „Few exceptions“).

Students from the 3rd semester of the B.Sc., B.A., State Examination for Teachers degree programs, BA/MA teaching qualification programs, Master’s programs:

Please check the attached table (listed according to degree programs) to see which minimum average grade you should achieve for a promising application (exceptions: see „Few exceptions“):

List of grades: Students from the 3 rd semester

Students of Master’s programs in the 1 st and 2 nd semester

Please check the attached table to see which minimum average grade you should have achieved in the Bachelor’s Degree program at the University of Stuttgart for a promising application (exceptions: see „Few exceptions“):

List of grades: Students in 1 st and 2 nd semester of a Master’s program and in the last semester of a Bachelor’s program

Students in the last semester of the BSc/BA degree programs, who are expected to be admitted to the Master’s program in summer semester 2018:

Please check the attached (listed according to degree programs) to see which minimum average grade you should have achieved in the Bachelor’s program for a promising application (exceptions: see „Few exceptions“):

List of grades: Students in 1 st and 2 nd semester of a Master’s program and in the last semester of a Bachelor’s program

Please check carefully whether you meet the requirements for a successful application. By means of the grades given in the tables, you can assess your prospects of a successful application.

Application Procedure:

How to Apply: Please submit the following documents:

Application form [in German; please only use this to apply!] with matching wishes (optional) Please use your PC to fill in the form, do not fill in by hand, as your information will later be digitally captured! Due to the technical requirements, please use the Adobe Acrobat Reader and no alternative programs for viewing PDF files (e.g. Preview) You can download Adobe Acrobat Reader here: Download Adobe Acrobat Reader Print (a black-and-white printout is sufficient), sign, and Submit it in hardcopy form including all necessary documents. Your category number has to be in all necessary documents!! Application form in English – for information only. Please don’t use this to apply!

Curriculum vitae (please use this form, not your own) Please use your PC to fill in. Only this type of CV is accepted. print Sign Submit in hardcopy form together with your application form



The following certificates have to be included in the application:

1. freshmen in the 1st and 2nd semester (Bachelor, Teaching Qualification GymPO, Teaching Qualification B.A.):

A copy of the university entrance qualification (e.g. Abitur certificate)

Certificate of enrollment

Students of Master’s programs in the 1stand 2ndsemester:

A copy of the Bachelor’s certificate

if the Bachelor’s certificate is not available yet, a current Transcript of Records of the achievements in the Bachelor’s studies (not older than December 1, 2017). (Students of the University of Stuttgart enclose the „Transcript of Records of previously attained results including credit points, average grade and current semester”. In C@MPUS: Path: Please click on the link “Transcript of Records” on your student profile and download it (in PDF format) via the printer icon.)

Certificate of enrollment

Students from the 3rdsemester of the Bachelor‘s and Master’s programs, and Teaching Qualification programs BA/MA, Teaching Qualification programs GymPO according to the regulation of the Ministry of Culture and Education on the first academic state examination for teaching at grammar schools, (as amended):

A current Transcript of Records of the achievements in the studies (not older than December 1, 2017). (In C@MPUS: Path: Please click on the link “Transcript of Records” on your student profile and download it (in PDF format) via the printer icon.)

Students in the last semester of a BA program applying for a Germany Scholarship in a Master’s program for summer semester 2018:

The application is only promising if you are enrolled in the Master’s degree program until May 15, 2018! Please fill in the application form as follows: Degree: Master, Number of Semesters: 1 (2, if applicable)

A copy of the Bachelor’s certificate, if available

If you have not received the Bachelor’s certificate yet: a current Transcript of Records of the achievements in the Bachelor’s studies (not older than December 1, 2017). (Students of the University of Stuttgart enclose the “Transcript of Records of previously attained results including credit points, average grade and current semester”. In C@MPUS: Path: Please click on the link “Transcript of Records” on your student profile and download it (in PDF format) via the printer icon.)

A curriculum vitae(Uni Stuttgart form, not your own) Additional Criteria: Evidence of special prizes and distinctions, of other knowledge, of commitment in student council, as well as evidence of social or ecological commitments, involvement in higher education policy or evidence of exceptional personal, social or family circumstances. This evidence does not have to be certified. Evidence of additional criteria must include information on the kind and duration of the commitment (from…to) as well as the number of hours per week/month/year, if applicable.

If the evidence is not in German or in English, a copy of a certified German or English translation is necessary. (§ 4, para. 4 of the Germany Scholarship statutes). If applicable, certifications of internships and employment, if they confirm outstanding achievements.

Application deadline:

