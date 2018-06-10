Reasons Why You Should Not Laminate Certificates And Other Vital Documents – Must Read

What Is Lamination?

Lamination is a process whereby thin layers of transparent polythene nylon is joined together to protect paper documents such as certificates, results, testimonials etc.

Why Do People Laminate Certificates?Here are some important reasons why people seem to laminate their certificates/documents below:

1. Lamination protects paper materials from getting damaged by fluid, dust/dirts, grease and hampered edges.

2. It’s believed that lamination elongates the life span of important document like certificates, results and so on.

3. It improves the strength, quality and appearance of the product.

There are more to it but those are the most important reasons why people often opt in for a lamination. A lot of people make believe what isn’t supposed to be true.

However, laminating certificates, pictures and other paper materials isn’t utterly advantageous, there are cons attached to it. Below are reasons you should not laminate certificates & other documents.

Here Is Why You Should Not Laminate Certificates & Other Documents.

This is my opinion about lamination, I totally don’t agree with the”you must laminate your documents” to keep it longer, clean and safe. You shall be convinced after reading the disadvantage of laminating certificates and other documents.

CONS.

1. OVERHEATING CAN DESTROY IT:

For the hot laminating machine, if not properly operated can destroy your document for good. I’m not a victim of this but I must tell you the honest truth, lamination can burn down paper if not handled well.

2. IT FLATTENS SECURITY MARKS/SEAL:

Some certificates contains prints, security seals, marks or stamps; when laminated, such certificates or documents is totally flattened out. Some organization, foreign institutes are so serious about these seals, flatten documents may not be easily verifiable or approved.

3. DUPLICATES GOES WRONG:

In cases where you will have to duplicate certificates through photocopier, laminated certificates may/may not produces the best effect due to its reflective polythene texture. Distorted lines, text and colours may as well be created when photocopied.

Now that you know how much damage you can do to your certificate when laminated, stay away from laminating legal documents cause lamination renders it invalid/altered in some important organization.

THINGS TO CONSIDER IF YOU INTEND TO LAMINATE.

Here is an advice for you:

Use plastic bags with seal at the tips to save keep documents instead of laminating.

If you intend to laminate, make sure you confirm the machine being used isn’t over heated or confirm via sampled work.

You can opt for cold laminating machine instead of hot, this is proved to be safer.

Keep original documents in a safe bag or case then carry duplicates around only if required to produce original should you bring out.

Keep documents away from dirt, moisture etc.

Even if you insist on laminating your documents, make sure you scan all documents and save it directly to your email or cloud drive such as Google drive, Dropbox etc.

In conclusion:

In some developed countries verification of certificates is done with transcripts instead of the usual security marks whereas it contradicts here in Nigeria because we are lagging behind technologically, I will advise you not to laminate any of your documents, just be more careful with the way you handle and preserve it. Be wise.

