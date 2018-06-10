MTN Nigeria has released the Cheapest MTN Tariff Plans and Migration Codes For June 2018,Check it out below.

How much is your average monthly bill for mobile phone calls? Do you crave for the cheapjack tariff ever? We will help you to choose the most convenient among MTN Nigeria tariff plans.

MTN tariff plans & migration codesYou will see that it is very easy and even pleasant choose the tariff plan that befits you best. Do you spend hundreds of naira on phone calls? Stop reading this article, because you will be shocked! Are you still here? We will show MTN tariff plans that will positively surprise you!

MTN is a telecommunication giant that makes everything possible to rope in more customers. It will be more than useful to learn about MTN tariff plans and migration codes.

MTN tariff plans and their benefits

This tariff plan that will provide a means for making calls at lower rates.

Local numbers: 11 kobo/sec

International numbers: 20 kobo/sec

Day-to-day accession fee of N5

MTN zone

This tariff plan enables performing MTN – MTN calls for the lowest 4k/sec (the matter is in the part of the day).

MTN Xtra Pro

Calls: 11 kobo/sec

Daily accession: N5

MTN XtraSpecial

It can become a perfect tool for international calls.

Calls: 15 kobo/sec (both local and international)

All networks in Nigeria without day-to-day accession fee, no first-minute charge.

MTN prepaid plans

MTN tariff plans

MTN BetaTalk

Prepayment N100 and more

200% airtime bonus (after you finish your bonuses your main airtime will start to count).

10MB/weekly

National calls: 40 kobo/sec

Lets make back-of-the-envelope estimate:

If you prepay N100 you get N100+N200, so you will have N300.

If you prepay N200 you get N200+N400, so you will have N600.

If you prepay N300 you get N300+N600, so you will have N900. And so on.

Can you imagine this? A rather cool motivation for prepayment.

MTN Beta Talk

MTN iPulse

This MTN plan should be called no other way as mind-blowing and one of the most advertised!

Calls in MTN line: 15 kobo/sec or 11 kobo/sec after 40 kobo/sec for the first 60 secs to MTN line.

Non-MTN lines: 40 kobo/sec

1GB/for a week: N500

500MB/night: N25

Prepayment for N100= data bonus of 10MB (once a week/24 hrs)

MTN XtraValue Bundles

MTN tariff plan with one of the coolest advert. By the way, very promising, if to look closer to the Bundles and Offerings. Lets calculate together what will be our actual rate. If you will migrate to MTN XtraValue XS you will pay for national calls N40/sec, so we can say that MTN XtraValue = MTN XtraPro + data bonus.

MTN XtraValue

MTN tariff plans and migration codes

MTN migration codes

MTN Tru Talk+ Code

*123*20#

MTN Beta Talk Code

*123*2*6#

MTN ZONE Code

Dial *135*1#

MTN XtraPro Code

Dial *401# and select 1

MTN Xtra Special Code

Dial *408# and select 1

MTN iPulse Code

Dial *406# and select 1

Hope you have found this article useful. What is the most important about communication? It is the joy, which you get while speaking with family and friends. Enjoy the communication!

