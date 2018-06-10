Breaking News: Reggae Legend, Ras Kimono Dies at Age 60 – RIP

Sad news just reaching us at Naijabizcom.com has it that popular Nigerian music legend, Ras Kimono died today June 10th at the age of 60.

Ras Kimono, real name Ukeleke Onwubuya, was said to have concluded plans to travel to the United States last night, and he complained of feeling funny. He was rushed to a hospital in Ikeja, where he was later taken to Lagoon Hospital on the Island where he died.Ras Kimono is a Nigerian reggae artist whose debut album Under Pressure, led by the single “Rum-Bar Stylée”, was a big hit in the Nigerian music scene in 1989.

