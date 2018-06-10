Actress Regina Daniels Mourns Ras Kimono: ‘I Never Knew That Death Is Real Until Today’

Teen Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to mourn legendary Raggae artiste, Ras Kimono who died today in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 16-year-old said his death made her realize that death is real. She wrote;“I never knew that death is real until today

Uncle rasky you took me as your child, advised me, and always corrected me….. without knowing that death was around the corner

You said to me, my daughter am your number one fan keep doing great…… it breaks me so much that you are gone. I pray you rest Rest in peace

Ur legacy lives on”

(Visited 25 times, 24 visits today)