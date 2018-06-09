NNPC/NAOC/OANDO JV Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – 2018
The NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites applications from Nigerians who are looking to pursue a Postgraduate degree program in any Nigerian Higher Institution.
This scholarship program applies to tuition, books, accommodation, living expenses for selected one-year course of study.Application Deadline: 20th July 2018
Eligible Countries: Nigeria, Best performing graduates in the chosen disciplines below in company’s operational areas in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta & Imo states.
Type: Masters
Eligible Field Of Study:
- Engineering (Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical/Electronics, Civil/Structural & Mechanical)
- Petroleum Economics
- Geology
- Geosciences (Oil & Gas related)
Eligibility:
- Applicants Must possess a minimum of second class upper Bachelor’s degree from any Nigerian University.
- Applicants Must have secured admission for one year Master’s Degree programmme in any of the disciplines listed below
Application Process: The following are required during application:
- Passport photograph (450 × 450 pixel) with white background not more than 3 months old
- Provisional admission letter for post graduate studies 2017/2018 session into any reputable university. This admission letter must be for the course stated on the candidate’s application.
- First Degree Certificate
- NYSC Discharge Certificate
- Valid ID card (Driver’s license, International passport, National Identity card)
Click Here To Begin Application Process
Visit The Official Website For More Information
