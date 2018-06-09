NNPC/NAOC/OANDO JV Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – 2018

The NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites applications from Nigerians who are looking to pursue a Postgraduate degree program in any Nigerian Higher Institution.

This scholarship program applies to tuition, books, accommodation, living expenses for selected one-year course of study.Application Deadline: 20th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Nigeria, Best performing graduates in the chosen disciplines below in company’s operational areas in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta & Imo states.

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study:

Engineering (Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical/Electronics, Civil/Structural & Mechanical)

Petroleum Economics

Geology

Geosciences (Oil & Gas related)

Eligibility:

Applicants Must possess a minimum of second class upper Bachelor’s degree from any Nigerian University.

Applicants Must have secured admission for one year Master’s Degree programmme in any of the disciplines listed below

Application Process: The following are required during application:

Passport photograph (450 × 450 pixel) with white background not more than 3 months old

Provisional admission letter for post graduate studies 2017/2018 session into any reputable university. This admission letter must be for the course stated on the candidate’s application.

First Degree Certificate

NYSC Discharge Certificate

Valid ID card (Driver’s license, International passport, National Identity card)

Click Here To Begin Application Process

Visit The Official Website For More Information

