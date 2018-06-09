NNPC/NAOC/OANDO JV Scholarship Scheme For Nigerians – 2018

June 9, 2018   Scholarship   No comments

The NNPC/NAOC/OANDO Joint Venture in pursuance of its Corporate Social Responsibility invites applications from Nigerians who are looking to pursue a Postgraduate degree program in any Nigerian Higher Institution.

This scholarship program applies to tuition, books, accommodation, living expenses for selected one-year course of study.Application Deadline: 20th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Nigeria, Best performing graduates in the chosen disciplines below in company’s operational areas in Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta & Imo states.

Type: Masters

Eligible Field Of Study:

  • Engineering (Petroleum, Chemical, Electrical/Electronics, Civil/Structural & Mechanical)
  • Petroleum Economics
  • Geology
  • Geosciences (Oil & Gas related)

Eligibility:

  • Applicants Must possess a minimum of second class upper Bachelor’s degree from any Nigerian University.
  • Applicants Must have secured admission for  one year Master’s Degree programmme in any of the disciplines listed below

Application Process: The following are required during application:

  • Passport photograph (450 × 450 pixel) with white background not more than 3 months old 
  • Provisional admission letter for post graduate studies 2017/2018 session into any reputable university. This admission letter must be for the course stated on the candidate’s application. 
  • First Degree Certificate 
  • NYSC Discharge Certificate
  • Valid ID card (Driver’s license, International passport, National Identity card)  

Click Here To Begin Application Process

 

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 3 times, 1 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *