Man Trying To Plant Charm On A Farm In Imo, Caught And Paraded (Photos)

A man was allegedly caught while trying ton plant a pot of charm on a young man’s land in Imo state. According to Facebook user Chima Obijiofor, the elderly man named Francis Obidi from Umuduru village in Nempi, Oru West local government area of Imo state – was caught while trying to plant the charm on the land where he (Chima) planned to establish his small scale business.

The man was paraded round the community with his charm before he was reportedly driven out of the community.

