Florida International University African Scholarships 2018
In collaboration with Florida International University (FIU), The Université Aube Nouvelle is now accepting applications from Africans who are interested in pursuing a degree program in FIU.
These scholarships, of which there are 15 open positions, promote cross-cultural research and collaboration and are open to African students.The priority fields of study include:
- Public Administration
- Civil and Environmental Engineering
- Earth and Environmental Science
- Africa and African Diaspora Studies
Application Deadline: 15th July 2018
Eligible Countries: Africa
Type: Doctoral
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have TOEFL
- Applicants must have GRE
- Applicants must be Africans
- Applicants must Be admitted by one of the participating departments
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language and Have excellent academic records.
Application Process: The following are require during application:
- Resume/CV
- Statement of Purpose
- Copies of transcript(s)
- Bachelors transcript
- Masters transcript
- Copies of diploma(s)
- Copy of Bachelors Diploma
- Copy of Masters Diploma
- Three (3) recommendation letters
- By 2 professors
- By a university authority where the student is registered
- A copy of your passport
- TOFEl
- GRE
Please send the materials as one (1) single PDF document with materials following the aforementioned order listed.
Please send all materials to the Université Aube Nouvelle by Sunday, July 15, 2018. You can send materials to boursesfiu@u-auben.com.
Visit The Official Website For More Information Or HERE
