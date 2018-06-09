Florida International University African Scholarships 2018

In collaboration with Florida International University (FIU), The Université Aube Nouvelle is now accepting applications from Africans who are interested in pursuing a degree program in FIU.

These scholarships, of which there are 15 open positions, promote cross-cultural research and collaboration and are open to African students.The priority fields of study include:

Public Administration

Civil and Environmental Engineering

Earth and Environmental Science

Africa and African Diaspora Studies

Application Deadline: 15th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Africa

Type: Doctoral

Eligibility:

Applicants must have TOEFL

Applicants must have GRE

Applicants must be Africans

Applicants must Be admitted by one of the participating departments

Applicants must be fluent in English Language and Have excellent academic records.

Application Process: The following are require during application:

Resume/CV

Statement of Purpose

Copies of transcript(s) Bachelors transcript Masters transcript

Copies of diploma(s) Copy of Bachelors Diploma Copy of Masters Diploma

Three (3) recommendation letters By 2 professors By a university authority where the student is registered

A copy of your passport

TOFEl

GRE

Please send the materials as one (1) single PDF document with materials following the aforementioned order listed.

Please send all materials to the Université Aube Nouvelle by Sunday, July 15, 2018. You can send materials to boursesfiu@u-auben.com.

Visit The Official Website For More Information Or HERE

