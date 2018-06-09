19th NIIT Nigeria National Scholarships 2018 -Apply Now

The 19th NIIT NIGERIA NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP is being announced to provide Scholarship assistance to deserving and meritorious students across various disciplines – School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed], Individuals desirous of enhancing their technical skill-sets and students in general who aspire to know about I.T. and career in I.T.

The offer is to enable them realize their dream of a successful career in the field of Information Technology and related Industries.The scholarship has reached out to nearly 1.9 million students in the past 19 years. Since 1999 NIIT has been involved in creation of skilled ICT workforce and has launched several initiatives in the country.

Application Deadline:

Last date to fill form 13th July, 2018

Scholarship Test Day 14th July 2018

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate, Masters , Training

Eligibility:

Applicants must be Nigerians

Applicants should be School Leavers, Under Graduates, Graduates [Unemployed, Under-Employed],

Applicants must have good academic records

Application Process: Apply in the Official Website

Visit The Official Website For More Information

