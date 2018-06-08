See How to Make Your Android Phone Unreachable Without Switching It Off

For some reasons, people sometimes want their mobile phone to be unreachable when dialed. Callers can easily identify when a number is switched off and when unreachable, therefore, switching off doesn’t solve the problem.

Launch your Settings App.

Navigate to cellular network settings.Tap on Network operator and select the network that is different from your operator. For example, you may choose MTN instead of Airtel as your operator. You may get an error message, ignore it.You can now sleep as you like while your boss thinks your phone is unreachable.

