Oyo State Butchers to Access Micro-Credit Loan

Full operation has commenced at the newly resuscitated Ibadan Central Abattoir, Business Post is reporting.

The loan facility, which was revived by the Oyo State government, started butchering activities on Monday, June 4, 2018.

The Ibadan Central Abattoir, located in Amosun Village area of Akinyele local government, is a facility operated on Public Private Partnership (PPP) and the project belongs to Oyo State government, the 11 local governments and LCDAs in Ibadan as well as a private firm, C & E Limited.Butchers in Ibadan metropolis under the auspices of the National Butchers Union of Nigeria (NUBN) have lauded the state government for bringing the place back to life.

The butchers, in their separate interviews, lauded the state government during the official ceremony held at the facility to commemorate the commencement of operations.

South Western Coordinator of NUBN, including Kwara, Mr Biliaminu Elesinmeta, said the commencement of operations at the abattoir was a welcome development, noting that the project would create more than 1000 jobs and ensure hygienic meats are produced for peoples’ consumption.

According to him, “the commencement of operations on this loan facility is worth being celebrated. This abattoir is the best in Nigeria and the whole of West Africa.

“It is a little bit stressful to move from one house to another, but we will in conjunction with the government talk to recalcitrant members on why they must move to the facility. I am sure my people are law-abiding and would comply with the directive.”

In his own speech, the Oyo State Secretary, National Butchers Union of Nigeria (NBUN), Mr Lateef Olagoke, expressed joy that the abattoir was officially inaugurated, saying “Government has directed us to move down to the this place and you can see the turn out today. We will ensure that our members comply with this directive.”

He commended the Ajimobi-led administration in the state for ensuring that the place was completed and functional, stressing that the union would make efforts to ensure hygienic meat is supplied to the people.

Speaking, Executive Secretary of the Bureau of Investment Promotion, Oyo State, Mr Yinka Fatoki, said that the commencement of operations at the abattoir was another milestone, explaining that the state government, local government, partners and butchers have agreed to work together in the interest of the state.

Mr Fatoki said that there was no legal slaughter slab or abattoir in Ibadan since 2014 on account of unsanitary circumstances of the major slaughter slabs like Bodija, Aleshinloye and Gege, stating that the situation necessitated the structuring and birth of the facility.

He promised that government would offer butchers micro-credit loan and assist them in acquiring meat vans, saying, “This is a state of the art facility and unarguably the most modern abattoir in West Africa. This is a plus to the Ajimobi-led administration,” he said.

He assured the public that the facility would be coordinated by professionals to ensure hygienic meats are produced, noting this facility will be moderated by relevant agencies of government including the Veterinary Doctors who were back after four years off the facility.

In his own speech, the Veterinary Doctor in charge of the facility, Dr Ibikunle Akanbi, led some other professionals on anti-mortem of some cattle to certify their health fitness, adding that any of the cows discovered to be unfit would be condemned and later incinerated or buried.

