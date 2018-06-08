Applications are ow been accepted for the MTN Foundation Scholarships 2018-2019 for Nigerian Students, eligible scholars re by this notice charged to hurry and apply

MTN Foundation Scholarship Award for Nigerian students in recognized tertiary institutions which include (Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education is a yearly award by Nigeria’s biggest telecommunication company to undergraduate students who are in their second year of study and show exceptional academic performance.This is in the Telecommunications’ giants interest in developing and promoting education in her resident country.Testimonies too have been recorded in the time past of winners of this exceptional scholarship program and that is why in every single year, worldscholarshipforum.com will not stop to being you up to date information’s about this program.

About MTN Foundation scholarship

Eligible students must maintain a Cumulative grade point Average of 3.5 and above and must maintain this till graduation to retain the scholarship. There are several other Undergraduate scholarships for Nigerian Students by other companies like Addax/NNPC, Shell SPDC, NPDC/SEPLAT, Total E&P Agbami medical and Engineering professional scholarship

A maximum of 500 qualified and successful full-time Nigerian students studying science and technology related courses are awarded the scholarship which covers tuition, book allowance and stipends.

Well, after application for this program the MTN scholarship shortlist will be made available to the public where students that have been selected will then see their names and proceed with other necessary process to as it relates to this scholarship program

Level:

scholarships are available for Nigerian Undergraduate students and also, the MTN scholarship can also be a postgraduate scholarship for Nigerian students

Field/Area Of Study

Only applications from students studying one of the under listed courses will be considered:

• Accountancy/Accounting

• Agric. Extension and Rural Development

• Agricultural Science

• Agronomy

• Animal Breeding and Genetics

• Animal Nutrition

• Animal Production and Health

• Aquaculture and Fisheries Management

• Applied Physics

• Architecture

• Chemical Engineering

• Civil Engineering

• Computer and Electronics

• Computer and Information Science

• Computer and Mathematics

• Computer Engineering

• Computer Science

• Electrical Engineering

• Electrical/Electronic Engineering • Electronics and Computer Technology

• Electronics Engineering

• Engineering Physics

• Industrial Mathematics

• Industrial Physics

• Information Technology

• Mathematics

• Mechanical Engineering

• Metallurgical and Materials Engineering

• Petroleum and Gas Engineering

• Physics Electronics

• Geophysics

• Physics/ Computational Modeling

• Pure/ Applied Physics

• Statistics

• Statistics and Computer Science

• System Engineering

Institution:

Any higher institution in Nigeria

Eligibility For MTN Foundation Scholarship Application

The students must be in their second year at the time of application,

Applicants from public Universities and Colleges of Education in Nigeria must be full time undergraduates in 200 level/2nd year.

Applicants from public Universities and Colleges of Education must have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) score of 3.5 or its equivalent (2:1)

Applicants from public Polytechnics must have a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 (upper credit) from the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) programme and must have secured admission into the Higher National Diploma programme (HND).

Direct entry level students must have a minimum Grade Point Average (GPA) of 3.0 (upper credit) from the OND programme and must have secured admission into 200 level/2nd year in a public University

Applicants details will be verified and shortlisted candidates will be invited for an assessment test. They will be required to come with 2 recent passport photographs as well as the original and photocopy of the following documents:

Valid Student ID card

Any other means of identification (National ID card, International passport or Driver’s license)

Admission letter from JAMB and institution of study

Admission letter for the HND programmes (For Polytechnic students only)

Application Deadline:

Please Note

Incomplete applications will not be considered.

