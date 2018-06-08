Are you one those who spend most of their time on the laptop or Desktop computer don’t know that WhatsApp is available on the Web? Well I’m glad to let you know that apart from your smartphone you can also communicate with friends,family and business partners with Whatapp on your Laptop or Desktop computer!!

I have written this post to guide you on How to Use WhatsApp on Laptop and computer

How to Use WhatsApp on Laptop and Desktop computer

On your computer launch the browser you prefer to use and head visit https://web.whatsapp.com. A QR code will pop up onscreen on your PC.

Launch WhatsApp on your phone and navigate to the settings menu and select WhatsApp Web. This will open a QR reader on your phone.

Point the QR reader at your PC screen to read the QR code and you will be automatically logged into WhatsApp on the web.

You can access WhatsApp as you visit other websites with your browser. You will receive notifications anytime you have new messages as long as your PC is connected to the internet.

