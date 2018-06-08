How To Prevent Leg Cramps During A Long Flight

Flying might be the gateway to a great holiday, but for some it can be a torture because of the leg cramps they suffer during their flight especially if it is a long one. This can actually ruin your flight and makes you very uncomfortable. Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency shares ways to prevent leg cramps during a long flight if you were to experience it.

Move your toes

Keeping your feet and ankles moving while sitting for long periods will encourage regular blood flow. Part of the problem of sitting for a long time is that gravity encourages blood to pull in your feet and ankles. Without fresh blood being delivered to your legs, they become swollen and painful. Moving your feet and legs about prevents the blood from collecting in this way.Be fashion conscious

The trendiest outfit for a flight is a cool loose-fitting clothing, and flat shoes. You will get through security quickly than your high-heeled wearing companions while loose-fitting clothes do not restrict blood circulation.

Watch your position

You know that long-haul flights can be boring and uncomfortable. However, trying to ease your discomfort by crossing your legs or curling up in your seat is not always the best plan. This has the same effect as wearing tight clothing. Blood flow is restricted, encouraging fluid to build up in your legs, rather than circulate towards your heart.

Choose your seat wisely

You can’t choose whether or not you will experience leg cramps on a flight, but you can usually choose where you’ll be seated. Book an aisle seat instead of a window seat, as it will allow you to periodically stretch your legs without disturbing the person next to you.

Exercise before your flight

Exercising a few hours before your flight can help burn off some extra energy and relieve your leg’s restlessness later on. If you don’t have the time for a workout in the busy pre-flight hours, try to stay active right up to the moments before boarding. Walk, stand, stretch, and browse the airport shops to keep your legs busy.

Go for a walk

You should try to get up and stretch your legs at least once or twice during the flight, even if you don’t have that coveted aisle seat.

