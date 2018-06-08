How to find your Lost or Stolen Android Phone using IMEI number

Friend is your Android Phone Lost or Stolen and looking for ways to recover it? If yes then you have come to the right place for solution!!

With your Android Phone IMEI number ( IME- International Mobile Equipment Identity) you can track and recover your phone back. The IMEI is unique serial number which could help you find your Lost Android phone it’s lost.Checking your IMEI number is easy. I’ll advise that you keep your IMEI number written in a safe place. In case you don’t have a copy, check your Google Dashboard for a record of it.

Find your Lost Android phone using IMEI number

In your Android phone, start from Settings then, to Location and toggle and leave it on always.

Move to the data connection and enable mobile data (always leave on too).

Continue and login to login to Google Dashboard when you misplace or lose your phone.

When you are logged in, the Dashboard will contact your phone using the IMEI, show you a map and an address where the phone is presently at.

Once Google Dashboard has located your phone, it gives you the option to call, lock or erase it.

In case your phone was stolen, lock it or wipe it. If you have only misplaced your phone, use the Ring option to call the phone and trace it around the room.

