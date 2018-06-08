Get Airtel 20X Recharge Bonus – Turn N100 to N2000, N200 to N4000 and More

Waoo, I’m pleased to announce that Airtel Nigeria is back with an unbeatable offer (Airtel 20X Recharge Bonus) which gives you 20 times the value of your recharge. When other networks are busy misbehaving & hiking prices of their services, it seems Airtel is the safest refuge to run to.Airtel 20X Recharge Bonus – Turn N100 to N2000, N200 to N4000 and More

Airtel 20X Recharge Bonus – Turn N100 to N2000, N200 to N4000 and More

At a time when MTN is increasing Goodybag price and Glo also reducing their 3G/4G data cap, I think Airtel is the way out because with this 20X recharge bonus;

>> N100 recharge will give you N2000,

>> where #500 is allocated for calls, and #1500 for data.

>> N200 recharge will offer you N4000,

>> where #1000 is allocated for calls & #3000 for data.

>> N300 will get you N6000 bonus, where #1500 for calls & #4500 for data

>> N500 will give you N10000, where #2500 is for calling, while #7500 is for data

>> And N1000 recharge will give you N20000 bonus, where #3500 is for call & #16,500 for data.

Bonuses can be used to call, text (all networks) & browse.

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)