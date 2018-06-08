Commonwealth Scholarships for Developing and Developed Countries in UK, 2018-19 – Apply Now

Commonwealth Scholarships Application 2018/2019

The Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (CSC) awards over 900 commonwealth scholarships and fellowships for postgraduate study and professional development to Commonwealth citizens each year.

Selection of candidates are on the basis of merit and their potential to contribute to the needs of their home countries.BRIEF DESCRIPTION

The CSC aims to contribute to the UK’s international development aims and wider overseas interests, support excellence in UK higher education, and sustain the principles of the Commonwealth.

Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships are available by the Department for International Development (for developing Commonwealth countries), and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and the Scottish Government (for developed Commonwealth countries), in conjunction with UK universities.

This article categorizes the commonwealth scholarships into sections. Please check the detail to know where your country falls and apply in any UK University.

Scholarship Type

Undergraduate, Masters, PhD, Split-site PhD, fellowship and distance Learning programmes

Field of study:

Scholarship is for the field of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and International Development (for developing Commonwealth countries).

Scholarship Benefits:

Offers are for full tuition fee waiver and other expenses paid.

To be taken in(Country):

UK

Scholarship Number :

900 Scholarships

Eligible Nationality:

Citizens of developing and developed commonwealth countries.

Eligibility:

Candidates must be a citizen of developing and developed commonwealth countries.

Application Deadline:

This scholarship is currently unavailable. However, we shall keep you posted of the new date.

Application Procedure:

Citizens of a developing Commonwealth country, can apply for:

For Commonwealth Scholarships and Fellowships in countries other than the UK, find out more about the Commonwealth Scholarship and Fellowship Plan.

You can begin the application by clicking on the links attached to the different scholarships

