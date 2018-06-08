Checkout Foods That Are Richer In Protein Than Eggs

A well-rounded diet should always be packed with the right amount of protein. One of the popular protein is an egg. This said, there are other foods that are richer in protein than egg. Jumia Food, Nigeria’s no 1 food ordering platform, shares these foods.

Shrimp

Shrimp is so low in calories, and so high in protein. This food is also extremely freezer-friendly as it can last for about three to six months.Chicken

If you do not like eggs, your best option is chicken. It is an affordable and versatile protein-rich food. Its protein content is much more than the protein content of eggs. Chicken tastes well and can be included in many dishes.

Beans

Beans is packed full of protein. This popular meal is high in terms of proteins, iron, and potassium. The best part is the fact that they retain their vitamin C content even after boiling. They are also rich in antioxidants which protect the brain cells against damage.

Broccoli

Broccoli is highly nutritious. It is loaded with vitamin K, C and fibre and lots of protein. If compared with other vegetables, the protein content of this veggie is the highest.

Tilapia

If you’re not a huge fish fan, but still want all the low-calorie high-protein benefits fish can provide, tilapia is a great option to keep in mind. It has a mild, inoffensive flavour and is quick and easy to make.

